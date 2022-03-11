LIVE: PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad after BJP's win in UP, U'khand, Manipur, Goa

Mini

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: With the BJP sweeping the latest round of Assembly polls, its leaders credited the performance to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asserted that the verdict highlighted people's strong approval for the party's pro-poor and proactive governance model. The beleaguered Congress sought to put up a brave face, saying it may have lost elections but not its courage. The Aam Aadmi Party, which received a thumping mandate in the Punjab polls, hailed its performance as a "revolution" and announced its presence on the national political landscape. The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh with a significant margin and strongly dominated the score chart in Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. Lauding BJP workers for ensuring an early Holi for the BJP by making it victorious in four states, Modi said, "It is a day of zest and festivities and this enthusiasm is for India's democracy." After the defeat in assembly polls in five states, Congress said the election results are contrary to the party's expectations.