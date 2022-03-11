LIVE: PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad after BJP's win in UP, U'khand, Manipur, Goa

View | AAP should realise governance is much more than giving freebiesThe Supreme Court on January 25, 2022, issued notice to the central government and the Election Commission on the continuing tamasha of political parties promising or distributing irrational freebies using public funds. AAP flush from its resounding victory in the Punjab Assembly elections would be following the case with interest laced with anxiety as its USP thus far has been freebies in the name of welfarism. AAP government in Delhi was halted in its tracks when it went overboard and announced free rides for women in the Delhi metro. E Sreedharan, the metro man rightly warned of the Delhi Metro Corporation going to seeds if it went ahead with this harebrained move aimed at worming into the hearts of women voters. But unfazed it has gone ahead with free rides for women in its DTC buses on the specious ground that it compensates it for the resultant loss