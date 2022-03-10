Assembly Elections 2022 Results: BJP crosses halfway mark in leads in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand; AAP looks set for Punjab victory

Early leads for Assembly Elections Results 2022 are in as counting of votes for polls held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa began. Initial trends suggest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has gained the majority mark in leads in Punjab while the picture in Goa is yet to get clearer.

Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant and BJP candidate from Sanquelim was trailing whereas Congress candidate was leading on the seat. In Uttarakhand and Punjab too, CMs Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress) failed to grab leads. Meanwhile, Manipur CM N Biren Singh was leading in his Heingang seat while the number of votes for UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s seat were awaited, as the early data on the Election Commission of India’s website showed.

The trends so far are in line with exit polls predictions, except for Goa where pollsters expect Congress to get an edge.

At 10 am, BJP was leading in 224 out of 403 constituencies in UP, followed by the Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) with leads on 106 seats. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was ahead on seven seats and Congress was leading on five seats.

AAP, that has fielded Bhagwant Mann as its CM candidate in Punjab, crossed the halfway mark in leads, leading on 76 out of total 117 seats. Congress was the distant second with leads on just 15 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) alliance was ahead on eight seats, BJP in four, and other parties on only two seats.

In Uttarakhand, even as the CM was trailing, his saffron party was past the majority mark in early leads. It was racing ahead on 39 out of total of 70 seats, followed by Congress that was leading on 22 seats and others who were ahead in six seats.

Goa was witnessing a neck and neck battle, at the time of writing, with the BJP and Congress leading on 18 and 15 seats respectively. AAP opened its account with a lead on just one seat whereas Trinamool Congress was ahead in two seats.

While a clear Manipur picture is yet to unravel, BJP took the lead in 15 seats, Congress in six whereas National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) were leading on four and three seats, respectively. Other smaller parties together were leading on five seats.

Follow minute by minute updates on election results of each state here: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur