Assembly Elections Result 2022: On BJP’s mega Uttar Pradesh win, PM Modi says ‘Holi has started early'

As the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is all set to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister for the second time in a row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed his party’s cadre and thanked voters for the big win in Uttar Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

“Uttar Pradesh has given many prime ministers to the country. But this is the first instance of a Chief Minister who has completed a five-year term has been re-elected. After 37 years, a government has come to power in Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row,” Modi said in his speech at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

The BJP has managed to retain Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, the states it ruled for the last five years and with the exception of Uttarakhand, it has seen a rise in the vote share as well.

The Prime Minister added that despite already being in power in UP, Goa, and Manipur, the vote share of BJP has increased this assembly election. “In Goa also BJP has emerged as the single largest party. Even after being in power for 10 years, the number of BJP seats in the state has increased. BJP has created a new history in Uttarakhand too,” he said.

Modi pointed out that several people defame UP by saying only the caste factor drives the election in the state, but be it results of 2014, 2017, 2019, or now again 2022, the people of UP have chosen the politics of development.

Exuding confidence for the 2024 general elections, PM said, “After the 2019 election results, some political experts had said the 2017 results had decided the 2019 results. I believe this time also they will say that the results of 2022 will decide the results of 2024.”

