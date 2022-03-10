0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Live Blog

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Business News>
  • politics News>

  • Assembly Elections Result 2022: On BJP’s mega Uttar Pradesh win, PM Modi says ‘Holi has started early'

Assembly Elections Result 2022: On BJP’s mega Uttar Pradesh win, PM Modi says ‘Holi has started early'

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Assembly Election Results 2022: Exuding confidence for the 2024 general elections following a big win in Uttar Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi said the results of 2022 will decide the results of 2024.

Assembly Elections Result 2022: On BJP’s mega Uttar Pradesh win, PM Modi says ‘Holi has started early'
As the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is all set to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister for the second time in a row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed his party’s cadre and thanked voters for the big win in Uttar Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand, and Manipur.
“Uttar Pradesh has given many prime ministers to the country. But this is the first instance of a Chief Minister who has completed a five-year term has been re-elected. After 37 years, a government has come to power in Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row,” Modi said in his speech at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.
The BJP has managed to retain Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, the states it ruled for the last five years and with the exception of Uttarakhand, it has seen a rise in the vote share as well.
The Prime Minister added that despite already being in power in UP, Goa, and Manipur, the vote share of BJP has increased this assembly election. “In Goa also BJP has emerged as the single largest party. Even after being in power for 10 years, the number of BJP seats in the state has increased. BJP has created a new history in Uttarakhand too,” he said.
Modi pointed out that several people defame UP by saying only the caste factor drives the election in the state, but be it results of 2014, 2017, 2019, or now again 2022, the people of UP have chosen the politics of development.
Exuding confidence for the 2024 general elections, PM said, “After the 2019 election results, some political experts had said the 2017 results had decided the 2019 results. I believe this time also they will say that the results of 2022 will decide the results of 2024.”
Follow minute by minute updates on election results of each state here: Uttar PradeshPunjabUttarakhandGoaManipur
(Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Singhat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Chinlunthang of Kuki People’s Alliance wins

Next Article

Saikot Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Paolienlal Haokip wins

next story

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More