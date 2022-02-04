Assembly elections: People won’t allow rioters, mafia to take control of UP, says PM Modi

In a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the law and order situation ahead of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that people will not allow rioters and mafia to take control of Uttar Pradesh from behind the curtains.

Speaking at ‘Jan Chaupal’ in western Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that these polls are to keep history-sheeters out and to make a new history.

“These polls are to maintain security, honour and prosperity. These polls are to keep history-sheeters out and to make new history. I’m delighted that people of UP have made up their minds that they won’t allow rioters and mafia to take control of UP from behind the curtains,” said PM Modi.

He further said that these elections are unique as they are for the establishment of peace in Uttar Pradesh.

“Uttar Pradesh has seen several elections after independence. It has seen governments come and go. But these elections are unique. These are for the establishment of peace in Uttar Pradesh, for the continuation of development, for good governance, for the rapid development of people of Uttar Pradesh,” said the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Union Home minister Amit Shah credited Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with freeing the state from criminals, who he said can now only to be found in jails or Samajwadi Party's candidate lists for the Assembly polls.

I can say with pride that Yogiji has freed UP from mafias. He has established the rule of law in true sense after 25 years in the state," Shah said praising the CM at the rally.

The Union home minister mockingly said now criminals can only be found at three places--jails, out of UP and in the candidate lists of the Samajwadi Party. He claimed that out of fear of the Adityanath government, criminals are running to police stations to surrender. Yogiji provided pulses, oil and salt with a 5-kg free ration every month to every poor, he said.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)