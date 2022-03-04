Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi today ahead of UP 7th phase polls

Mini

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: As the high-octane Uttar Pradesh polls enter the last leg, all eyes are on the electoral battle in and around Varanasi which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent leaders from opposition parties leading their campaigns. Modi, who has been criss-crossing the state all along in the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections, will lead the poll blitzkrieg in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for two days on March 4 and 5. Voting for the seventh and final round will be held on March 7 for Varanasi and its eight adjoining districts. Varanasi unit president of the BJP, Vidyasagar Rai, said the prime minister will hold a roadshow in different localities of Varanasi and on March 5, will address a rally in Khajuri village of the district. The roadshow will be held for three assembly constituencies of Cantt, Varanasi North and Varanasi South. Modi is also scheduled to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple.