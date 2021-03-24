Assembly Elections LIVE: BJP's CM in Bengal will be 'son of soil, says PM Modi

Only those sent from other states to foment trouble in Bengal before polls are outsiders for TMC: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that her party considers only those people sent from other states to foment trouble before elections as outsiders and not those who have been living here for ages. While her party has labelled BJP leaders coming from other states for canvassing as outsiders, she said that those originally hailing from other parts of India but residing in West Bengal for ages are not outsiders but her "own people".
"Why should we label those living here for ages as outsiders? They are an integral part of our state. "We consider only those pan masala-chewing, tilak- sporting people sent from states like Uttar Pradesh to foment trouble in West Bengal before elections as outsider goons. We will continue to call them as such," the TMC chief said.
Union Minister Amit Shah hits streets, campaigns for BJP candidates in Kerala
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday held a roadshow in nearby Tripunithura town as part of his election campaign for the NDA candidates contesting April 6 polls to the state assembly. Speaking to reporters during the roadshow, Shah targetted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case, asking him to explain whether his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar was involved in the scam.
There have been two floods in Kerala, and over 500 people lost their lives. Left govt calls our Army very late, only for their own political mileage. They do not care about the lives of the people of Kerala: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, in Kanjirappally, Kerala
DMK chief MK Stalin hits out at Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami during his campaign at Salem. "CM Palaniswami has begun blabbering in campaigns. It's all there on social media how he became CM by crawling. He says he isn't a snake or lizard that he would crawl, I say that he is more poisonous than a snake and lizard."
Salem: DMK chief MK Stalin holds a door to door campaign in Aathur area for Rekha Priyadharshini, DMK's candidate for the Gangavalli constituency.
Tamil Nadu to go to polls in a single phase on April 6.
Our AIADMK candidates are ISI certified but their candidates (DMK) are duplicates. Voters should not believe in duplicity: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Karur
BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Thrippunithura, Kerala. "The people of Kerala are fed up of LDF and UDF. The people here are seeing BJP as an alternative. I am sure that we will perform well in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, says Shah.
"Didi hasn't been able to answer those who were first destroyed by Amphan and later by 'tolabaaz' of TMC. The relief sent to Bengal by the Centre got stuck in the 'Bhaipo window'. Didi, Bengal wants to know who looted the relief for Amphan?" asks PM Modi in Contai.
"Didi, even the children of West Bengal have understood your 'khela'. Thus on May 2, West Bengal will show door to Didi," says PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Contai, West Bengal. "2 May, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche", can be heard across Bengal."
Coochbehar: A BJP Mandal President was found dead near party office in Dinhata, earlier today.
"It's a pre-planned murder. They (TMC) want us (BJP workers) to just sit at home out of fear but we will continue our fight," says a BJP worker.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigns for AIADMK candidate and state minister MR Vijayabhaskar in Karur.
Coimbatore: A yoga instructor walked upside down yesterday while pulling a car in RS Puram to campaign for AIADMK candidate and state minister SP Velumani ahead of state Assembly polls.
"I want to create awareness about yoga & its health benefits while campaigning," he said.
Tamil Nadu: Election Flying Squad seized Rs 1 crore from a vehicle during checking at Pettavaithalai bridge in Trichy, on Tuesday. The vehicle had an AIADMK flag.