  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 9 minutes ago
auto refresh

Assembly Elections LIVE: BJP's CM in Bengal will be 'son of soil, says PM Modi

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 24, 2021 03:05 PM IST

event highlights

With Assembly elections around the corner in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, political parties are leaving no stone unturned and are campaigning across the length and breadth of the state. Key leaders of each party are addressing rallies in all the states to reach out to the voters. Catch all the live updates here:

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement