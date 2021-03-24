Assembly Elections LIVE: BJP's CM in Bengal will be 'son of soil, says PM Modi

Only those sent from other states to foment trouble in Bengal before polls are outsiders for TMC: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that her party considers only those people sent from other states to foment trouble before elections as outsiders and not those who have been living here for ages. While her party has labelled BJP leaders coming from other states for canvassing as outsiders, she said that those originally hailing from other parts of India but residing in West Bengal for ages are not outsiders but her "own people".

"Why should we label those living here for ages as outsiders? They are an integral part of our state. "We consider only those pan masala-chewing, tilak- sporting people sent from states like Uttar Pradesh to foment trouble in West Bengal before elections as outsider goons. We will continue to call them as such," the TMC chief said.