Assembly Elections LIVE: BJP will win more than 200 seats in Bengal, says Rajnath Singh

Today is the last day for campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam on March 27. Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will be addressing public meetings in West Bengal. Senior party leaders across the party line will be seen campaigning in the state ahead of the voting day. Also, campaigning is in full swing in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry which will go to the polls on April 6.

Earlier Bengal's per capita income was more than entire country's per capita income. Now, the Congress, CPIM, TMC have destroyed industries & made the youth jobless. Today there are no industries in Bengal, only TMC's industry of corruption is prevailing: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

PM Modi wants elections to be for your welfare. Didi wants elections as a means to make her nephew the next Chief Minister. Do you want the nephew as your CM or development in Bengal? asks Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, in Baghmundi.

Firstly, the Left did not let industries establish here, then Didi (Mamata Banerjee) also drove industries away. Be it TMC or Left, they cannot provide employment. If you want employment, then you must vote for the NDA government: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, in Baghmundi

BJP national President JP Nadda to visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow, to address three public meetings. In the coming days, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani will campaign in the state: MoS Home and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, in Chennai

I am absolutely sure that BJP will win more than 200 seats in the West Bengal elections. Bengal government should understand that in a democracy, the government runs through Constitution and not arrogance: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Baghmundi in West Bengal. "Do you get drinking water in Purulia? Mamata didi gives fluoridated water to you. Once you oust Didi from here, the BJP government will spend Rs 10,000 crores to bring fresh drinking water for you."

UDF will file a complaint with the Election Commission today on the issue of duplication in the voter's list. The people of Kerala wish for a change in the government: Veena S Nair, UDF candidate from Vattiyoorkavu constituency, Thiruvananthapuram

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigns in Melur Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigns in Melur, ahead of #TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/wT4DrmsEtJ — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to campaign in West Bengal in support of Mamata Banerjee. He'll be on a three-day visit to the State from April 1, to hold various rallies, press conferences and meet Mamata Banerjee and TMC workers at Trinamool Bhavan: Maharashtra NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase

Tamil Nadu: DMK President MK Stalin campaigns in Tiruvannamalai, ahead of assembly elections on April 6.

Chennai: D. Jayakumar, Tamil Nadu Minister & AIADMK candidate from Royapuram campaigns in the assembly constituency area. "My stand is the same as the party's, i.e., Sasikala will not be taken back," says D Jayakumar backing Deputy CM Panneerselvam's recent remark about Sasikala.

The BJP has got very good prospects of winning a number of seats according to me. It may be an absolute majority or could be a sizeable number by which they'll be the kingmakers: BJP's candidate & 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address public meetings in West Bengal today.