Assembly Elections LIVE: Security beefed up in Assam, WB ahead of 1st phase of polls

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 26, 2021 11:45 AM IST

The voting for the first phase of Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal will take place tomorrow. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in both states to prevent any untoward incident. Also, leaders across the party line are campaigning in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry where elections will take place on April 6. Catch all the live updates here

