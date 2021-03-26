Assembly Elections LIVE: Security beefed up in Assam, WB ahead of 1st phase of polls

Game on in Bengal: As BJP sets attacking field, Mamata must play captain's knock to win test
For the TMC, if perception matters in politics, then it somehow seems to be falling short on this count. Mamata is seen to have done nothing to contain the ‘cut’ money culture which directly affects the general public. Many hold Mamata responsible for the TMC’s politics of intimidation and coercion. Then the Bhaipo factor, her love for nephew Abhishek Banerjee, is also seen as a symbol of institutionalised corruption.
Preparations underway in Dibrugarh ahead of the first phase of Assam polls tomorrow.
Tamil Nadu: Thulam Saravanan, an independent candidate from Madurai South constituency, says, "I promise a helicopter & car for every house, a three-storey house and a trip to the moon. People ask me if all this is possible. I believe it is possible but will cost us a little extra."
The BJP manifesto speaks about 'nyay' as it has been made after taking suggestions from the public. We did not make the manifesto sitting in an AC room. People see PM Modi delivering his promises: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Puducherry
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan campaigns ahead of Tamil Nadu elections, in MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam in Chennai. He is campaigning for the party's candidate from Anna Nagar Assembly constituency, V Ponraj who tested positive for COVID-19.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Giriraj Singh release BJP's manifesto for upcoming Puducherry elections.
Security deployment being done in Jorhat ahead of the first phase of Assam Assembly Polls tomorrow.
Rameswaram: Currently, diesel prices are really high. Fuel is a necessity for us. We have decided to vote for the party which provides diesel at production cost, without taxes: NJ Bose of Tamil Nadu Fishermens' Association ahead of Tamil Nadu state polls