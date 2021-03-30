Assembly Elections LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Palakkad ahead of Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for April 6. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Borkhola, Haflong and Bokajan Assembly constituencies of Assam which will go to polls on April 1. Catch all the live updates here
Mar 30, 2021
10:41
Suresh Gopi, actor and BJP candidate for Thrissur, speaks on Uniform Civil Code. "To protect the right of every individual, we (BJP) will come out with Uniform Civil Code and population control mechanism. If you are in love with your nation, then you will have to accept it."
Mar 30, 2021
10:05
Tamil Nadu: Preparations underway in Dharapuram, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally today.
Mar 30, 2021
09:47
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Borkhola, Haflong and Bokajan Assembly constituencies of Assam.
Mar 30, 2021
09:26
Cash, items worth Rs 248.9 crore seized in West Bengal till now: Additional Chief Electoral Officer
This includes Rs 37.72 crore worth cash, liquor worth Rs 9.5 crore and drugs worth Rs 114.44 crore, among others, he says.
Mar 30, 2021
09:12
Kerala: Preparations underway in Palakkad, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally today.