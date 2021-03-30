  • SENSEX
Assembly Elections LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu today

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 30, 2021 10:45 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Palakkad ahead of Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for April 6. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Borkhola, Haflong and Bokajan Assembly constituencies of Assam which will go to polls on April 1. Catch all the live updates here

