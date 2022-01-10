Assembly elections latest updates: Nearly 9,000 cops, 34 companies of CAPF to secure Noida during UP polls

Assembly elections latest updates:

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10. Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand will vote on February 14. Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 March 3.

Here are latest updates on assembly elections:

Noida polls: E-rickshaws for disabled, postal ballot option for elderly, COVID patients

Erickshaws will be made available for persons with disabilities to facilitate them to vote during elections in the three assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration said on Saturday. For elderly people and COVID19 positive voters, there will be an option for postal ballot, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj said. Altogether, there are 16,23,545 voters enrolled across the three constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Congress declares second list of candidates for Goa polls

The Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the Goa assembly elections. In this list, seven candidates have been named for the February 14 singlephase polls for the 40member state assembly.

UP polls: Union min Anupriya Patel, BJP leader Dayashankar Singh in touch with SP, says Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday claimed that a senior BJP leader met him at his residence, whom he offered to contest on his party's ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls if the ruling outfit denies him the chance. He also claimed that Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel is in touch with the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) for the polls.

Nearly 9,000 cops, 34 companies of CAPF to secure Noida during UP polls

Nearly 9,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police and home guards, along with 34 companies of paramilitary troops, will be deployed across Gautam Buddh Nagar for assembly elections, Police Commissioner Alok Singh said Saturday. Elections to the three assembly constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh are scheduled on February 10 during the first phase of polling in the state.