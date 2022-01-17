Assembly elections latest updates: Punjab CM face to be announced tomorrow at 12 pm, says Kejriwal

Assembly elections latest updates:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its first list of 150 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. At 55, the party gave the maximum number of tickets to candidates from backward classes in the list.

The list was released by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at a press conference. He said the AAP will contest on all 403 assembly seats and the names of the rest of the candidates will be announced soon.

The party has given tickets to 55 candidates from backward classes, 36 Brahmins, 31 Scheduled Castes and 14 Muslims, among others, he said. Singh said the AAP has fielded good and deserving candidates in the election.

Here are latest updates on Assembly elections:

Punjab CM face to be announced tomorrow at 12pm

Punjab CM face will be announced tomorrow at 12pm: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4oX3NBAiZI — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Goa polls: Joining 'outsider' TMC was mistake, says Lourenco; hints at returning to Congress camp

Weeks after he walked out of the Congress fold, joined the Trinamool Congress and quit it a day before without assigning any reason, former Goa Congress working president Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on Monday hinted at rejoining his parent party. He has apologised to his supporters and well wishers for committing the "mistake" of joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the next month's Assembly polls. Addressing a press conference in Panaji on Monday, Lourenco said he had to face severe backlash after deciding to join the TMC, which he said had promised a "new dawn".

EC to discuss Punjab parties' demand to postpone assembly polls in view of Ravidas Jayanti

The Election Commission is meeting on Monday morning to discuss demands by various political parties to defer the February 14 assembly polls in Punjab in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had urged the EC to defer the polls by six days in view of the Jayanti.

Manipur Congress vice-president quits post ahead of assembly polls

Manipur Congress vicepresident Kh Ratankumar Singh on Sunday resigned from the party post ahead of the assembly election, a senior leader of the party said. According to the resignation letter, he quit the post but did not resign from the primary membership of the party, said the leader who does not want to be quoted.