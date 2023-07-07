Assembly elections: BJP announces in-charges for 4 poll-bound states

The BJP is beefing up its campaigns for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, assigning Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav, among others, to supervise the polls. These four states, along with Mizoram, are expected to hold their elections in October-November.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, July 7, announced the appointment of Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav as the in-charge for the Assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

The party has taken significant steps to strengthen its election campaigns for the upcoming polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to a statement from the party, former Union minister Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as the poll in charge for Telangana, while another senior party leader, Om Prakash Mathur, will take charge of the elections in Chhattisgarh.

In Rajasthan, former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi have been named co-in-charge for the polls. Meanwhile, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been deployed as the co-in-charge for Chhattisgarh.

For the Madhya Pradesh polls, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will serve as the co-in-charge, while the party's national general secretary, Sunil Bansal, has been given the same responsibility for Telangana, as stated in the party's official statement.

These four states, along with Mizoram, are expected to hold their elections in October-November.