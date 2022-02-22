Assembly Elections: Amit Shah slams former SP, BSP govts; alleges turning UP into bastion of terror, centre of riots

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted previous Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that they had turned the state into a bastion of terror and centre of riots. They had made the state a corridor of the mafia but now a defence corridor is being built in the state, Shah said addressing an election event in Durga Puja Park of Pritam Nagar.

Yogi Adityanath's government has eliminated the mafia in five years and if the Samajwadi-led government comes to power again, people like Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari will be out of jail, Shah alleged. There was a time when the country made firearms were being made in Uttar Pradesh, he said. Previous SP-BSP governments had made the state a bastion of terror, centre of riots and a mafia corridor, he alleged.

"But today, missiles are being made in Uttar Pradesh. This change has been brought by the BJP government in five years," he said campaigning for Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh. Shah claimed that earlier UP villages and cities did not get a 24-hour power supply. But the Adityanath government-supplied 24-hour electricity to people, he said, adding that the BJP government built five new expressways.

He said the state government built 40 new medical colleges and more than 57 engineering colleges. The BJP government started the politics of development in the state and ended the politics of casteism, he stressed.

