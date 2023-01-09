Nagaland Elections 2023: Triple trouble brewing for BJP

State Assembly Elections 2023: The BJP won 12 seats in the 2018 Nagaland election. In the 2023 state polls — deemed to be the semi-finals for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — the party hopes to increase its vote share amid Congress rumbles. However, the Northeastern state, it seems, is not going to be a smooth ride for the party.

The political and social issues in Nagaland are again making headlines with the Assembly elections in the states around the corner. Key parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party have also sprung into action to solve some issues and debate over a few others.

Nagaland is one such state which has a coalition government. The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) — which currently rules the 60-member Nagaland Assembly — has the BJP in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the Naga People’s Front (NPF). Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP is currently the chief minister of the state.

In the 2018 Nagaland election, the BJP won 12 seats. This time, the party hopes to increase its vote share amid claims of anti-incumbency by the Congress in the state.

Here's a look at the challenges the BJP needs to address ahead of the 2023 Assembly election — which has been deemed as a ‘semi-final’ for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

1. Naga's demand for separate state: Since 2010, the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) — an umbrella organisation of seven tribal bodies — have been demanding a separate state ‘Frontier Nagaland’ by carving out 16 districts of the state.

Eastern Nagaland comprises six districts – Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator – which are inhabited by seven tribes of Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir and Yimkhiung, the Outlook reports.

The ENPO claim that four districts in eastern Nagaland have been neglected for years. The ENPO had even threatened to boycott the Assembly polls in Nagaland if their demand is not fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) has been firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas — this is the bone of contention between the government and the organisation despite several rounds of peace talks.

There has also been pressure on the government to "defer the elections" and impose President’s Rule in the state.

According to PTI, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had last year said the demand for a separate state by the people of the eastern part of the state is “not wrong.” UDA Co-Chairman Kuzholuzo Nienu also came partially in support of the demand and said, "Expressing the demand to be genuine... it should not be at the cost of further dividing the Nagas."

Rio noted in October 2022 that the state has been lagging behind in all forms of development due to the unresolved Naga political issue.

2. BJP leaders switching parties: Last year in November, three district presidents of Nagaland BJP joined the Janata Dal (United).

3. Assam-Nagaland Border issue: The inter-state border dispute started after Nagaland state was carved out of Assam in 1963. The two states share over a 500-km-long border.

Nagaland has been demanding some portions it believes "historically" belongs to it.

"The Nagaland government has been insisting that a 16-point agreement of 1960, which led to the creation of Nagaland, also included “restoration” of all Naga territories that had been transferred out of the Naga Hills after the British annexed Assam in 1826," the Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, the Assam government wants to maintain the boundary "constitutionally" as decided on December 1, 1963.