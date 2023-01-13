Assembly Elections 2023 | A look at party vote share in nine states going to polls

Assembly Elections 2023: Nine states — Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya — will go to the polls this year.

With the Lok Sabha elections just a year away, the assembly elections in 2023 will be seen as a key metric of what to expect in 2024. Nine states — Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya — will go to the polls this year.

Karnataka will possibly see elections around April-May. Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will also have elections in the first half of the year as their assembly tenures end soon, while the rest of the states will vote around November-December.

Here's a look at the vote share of major parties in the states heading to elections

Karnataka | BJP wins 2018 elections

Party Seats Vote Share(%) BJP 104 36.22 INC 78 38.04 JDU(S) 37 18.36 IND 1 3.93

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress won the 2018 Assembly elections. However, stumped by the rebellion of party colleague Jyodiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP and resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, Nath resigned as chief minister, paving way for Chouhan's return in March 2020. What happened in 2018 polls:

Party Seats Vote Share (%) BJP 109 41.02 INC 117 40.89 BSP 2 5.01 IND 4 5.82

Rajasthan

In the 2018 Rajasthan State Assembly elections, the Congress had emerged as the biggest party and they formed a government with the BSP.

Party Seats Vote Share (%) BJP 73 38.77 INC 100 39.30 BSP 6 4.03 IND 13 9.47 RLP 3 2.40 CPM 2 1.22 BTP 2 0.72 RLD 1 0.33

Chhattisgarh

Despite exit and opinion polls predicting a tight race in the state, the Congress had won by a large margin.

Party Seats Vote Share (%) BJP 15 32.97 INC 68 43.04 BSP 2 3.87 JCC 5 7.61

Telangana

Ahead of the elections in Telangana in 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), INC, BJP, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were seen as the major contenders. The incumbent TRS, now called the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), managed to pull out ahead in the elections.

Party Seats Vote Share (%) BJP 1 6.98 INC 19 28.43 AIMIM 7 2.71 TRS 88 46.87 TDP 2 3.51 All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) 1 0.77 IND 1 3.25

Nagaland

In 2018, nine political parties and 11 independent candidates registered to contest the election. However, out of the 60 seats, only 59 saw elections. In the Northern Angami II constituency, former Chief Minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio was elected unopposed. The NDPP contested the election in alliance with the BJP, after the latter ended its alliance with the incumbent Naga Peoples' Front (NPF).

Party Seats Vote Share (%) BJP 12 15.31 NDPP 17 25.30 NPF 26 38.78 National People's Party (NPP) 2 6.92 Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) 1 4.49 IND 1 4.28

Tripura

The elections in Tripura were fought by 297 belonging to nearly 20 different parties. The elections saw the incumbent Left Front lose to BJP’s National Democratic Alliance.

Party Seats Vote Share (%) BJP 35 43.59 CPM 16 42.22 IPFT 8 7.38 INC 0 1.79

Meghalaya

For decades, no party has able to secure an absolute majority in the Meghalaya State Assembly. The results of the 2018 elections were no different. No single party or alliance had managed to get the requisite majority of 31 seats. The Congress had emerged as the biggest party after the election - with 21 seats and 28.50 percent of the vote. The NPP, which later formed the government under Conrad Sangma, got 19 seats and 20.60 percent of the vote share.

Party Seats Vote Share (%) INC 21 28.50 NPP 19 20.60 UDP 6 11.61 BJP 2 9.63 PDF 4 8.17 HSPDP 2 5.35 NCP 1 1.61 KHNAM 1 0.90

Mizoram

The elections in Mizoram saw the incumbent Congress lose to the Mizo National Front (MNF). The MNP won 26 seats with 37.70 percent of the vote share.