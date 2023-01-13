English
Assembly Elections 2023 | A look at party vote share in nine states going to polls

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 5:37:27 PM IST (Published)

Assembly Elections 2023: Nine states — Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya — will go to the polls this year.

With the Lok Sabha elections just a year away, the assembly elections in 2023 will be seen as a key metric of what to expect in 2024. Nine states — Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya — will go to the polls this year.

Karnataka will possibly see elections around April-May. Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will also have elections in the first half of the year as their assembly tenures end soon, while the rest of the states will vote around November-December.

Here's a look at the vote share of major parties in the states heading to elections

Karnataka | BJP wins 2018 elections

Party

Seats

Vote Share(%)

BJP

104

36.22

INC

78

38.04

JDU(S)

37

18.36

IND

1

3.93

Madhya Pradesh 

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress won the 2018 Assembly elections. However, stumped by the rebellion of party colleague Jyodiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP and resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, Nath resigned as chief minister, paving way for Chouhan's return in March 2020. What happened in 2018 polls:

Party

Seats

Vote Share (%)

BJP

109

41.02

INC

117

40.89

BSP

2

5.01

IND

4

5.82

Rajasthan 

In the 2018 Rajasthan State Assembly elections, the Congress had emerged as the biggest party and they formed a government with the BSP.

Party

Seats

Vote Share (%)

BJP

73

38.77

INC

100

39.30

BSP

6

4.03

IND

13

9.47

RLP

3

2.40

CPM

2

1.22

BTP

2

0.72

RLD

1

0.33

Chhattisgarh 

Despite exit and opinion polls predicting a tight race in the state, the Congress had won by a large margin.

Party

Seats

Vote Share (%)

BJP

15

32.97

INC

68

43.04

BSP

2

3.87

JCC

5

7.61

Telangana

Ahead of the elections in Telangana in 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), INC, BJP, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were seen as the major contenders. The incumbent TRS, now called the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), managed to pull out ahead in the elections.

Party

Seats

Vote Share (%)

BJP

1

6.98

INC

19

28.43

AIMIM

7

2.71

TRS

88

46.87

TDP

2

3.51

All India Forward Bloc (AIFB)

1

0.77

IND

1

3.25

Nagaland 

In 2018, nine political parties and 11 independent candidates registered to contest the election. However, out of the 60 seats, only 59 saw elections. In the Northern Angami II constituency, former Chief Minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio was elected unopposed. The NDPP contested the election in alliance with the BJP, after the latter ended its alliance with the incumbent Naga Peoples' Front (NPF).

Party

Seats

Vote Share (%)

BJP

12

15.31

NDPP

17

25.30

NPF

26

38.78

National People's Party (NPP)

2

6.92

Janata Dal (United) (JD(U))

1

4.49

IND

1

4.28

Tripura 

The elections in Tripura were fought by 297 belonging to nearly 20 different parties. The elections saw the incumbent Left Front lose to BJP’s National Democratic Alliance.

Party

Seats

Vote Share (%)

BJP

35

43.59

CPM

16

42.22

IPFT

8

7.38

INC

0

1.79

Meghalaya 

For decades, no party has able to secure an absolute majority in the Meghalaya State Assembly. The results of the 2018 elections were no different. No single party or alliance had managed to get the requisite majority of 31 seats. The Congress had emerged as the biggest party after the election - with 21 seats and 28.50 percent of the vote. The NPP, which later formed the government under Conrad Sangma, got 19 seats and 20.60 percent of the vote share.

Party

Seats

Vote Share (%)

INC

21

28.50

NPP

19

20.60

UDP

6

11.61

BJP

2

9.63

PDF

4

8.17

HSPDP

2

5.35

NCP

1

1.61

KHNAM

1

0.90

Mizoram

The elections in Mizoram saw the incumbent Congress lose to the Mizo National Front (MNF). The MNP won 26 seats with 37.70 percent of the vote share.

Party

Seats

Vote Share (%)

BJP

1

8.09

INC

5

29.98

MNF

25

37.70

IND

8

X