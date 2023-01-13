Assembly Elections 2023 | A look at party vote share in nine states going to polls

Assembly Elections 2023: Nine states — Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya — will go to the polls this year.
Here's a look at the vote share of major parties in the states heading to elections
Karnataka | BJP wins 2018 elections
Party
Seats
Vote Share(%)
BJP
104
36.22
INC
78
38.04
JDU(S)
37
18.36
IND
1
3.93
Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh, Congress won the 2018 Assembly elections. However, stumped by the rebellion of party colleague Jyodiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP and resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, Nath resigned as chief minister, paving way for Chouhan's return in March 2020. What happened in 2018 polls:
Party
Seats
Vote Share (%)
BJP
109
41.02
INC
117
40.89
BSP
2
5.01
IND
4
5.82
Rajasthan
In the 2018 Rajasthan State Assembly elections, the Congress had emerged as the biggest party and they formed a government with the BSP.
Party
Seats
Vote Share (%)
BJP
73
38.77
INC
100
39.30
BSP
6
4.03
IND
13
9.47
RLP
3
2.40
CPM
2
1.22
BTP
2
0.72
RLD
1
0.33
Chhattisgarh
Despite exit and opinion polls predicting a tight race in the state, the Congress had won by a large margin.
Party
Seats
Vote Share (%)
BJP
15
32.97
INC
68
43.04
BSP
2
3.87
JCC
5
7.61
Telangana
Ahead of the elections in Telangana in 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), INC, BJP, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were seen as the major contenders. The incumbent TRS, now called the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), managed to pull out ahead in the elections.
Party
Seats
Vote Share (%)
BJP
1
6.98
INC
19
28.43
AIMIM
7
2.71
TRS
88
46.87
TDP
2
3.51
All India Forward Bloc (AIFB)
1
0.77
IND
1
3.25
Nagaland
In 2018, nine political parties and 11 independent candidates registered to contest the election. However, out of the 60 seats, only 59 saw elections. In the Northern Angami II constituency, former Chief Minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio was elected unopposed. The NDPP contested the election in alliance with the BJP, after the latter ended its alliance with the incumbent Naga Peoples' Front (NPF).
Party
Seats
Vote Share (%)
BJP
12
15.31
NDPP
17
25.30
NPF
26
38.78
National People's Party (NPP)
2
6.92
Janata Dal (United) (JD(U))
1
4.49
IND
1
4.28
Tripura
The elections in Tripura were fought by 297 belonging to nearly 20 different parties. The elections saw the incumbent Left Front lose to BJP’s National Democratic Alliance.
Party
Seats
Vote Share (%)
BJP
35
43.59
CPM
16
42.22
IPFT
8
7.38
INC
0
1.79
Meghalaya
For decades, no party has able to secure an absolute majority in the Meghalaya State Assembly. The results of the 2018 elections were no different. No single party or alliance had managed to get the requisite majority of 31 seats. The Congress had emerged as the biggest party after the election - with 21 seats and 28.50 percent of the vote. The NPP, which later formed the government under Conrad Sangma, got 19 seats and 20.60 percent of the vote share.
Party
Seats
Vote Share (%)
INC
21
28.50
NPP
19
20.60
UDP
6
11.61
BJP
2
9.63
4
8.17
HSPDP
2
5.35
NCP
1
1.61
KHNAM
1
0.90
Mizoram
The elections in Mizoram saw the incumbent Congress lose to the Mizo National Front (MNF). The MNP won 26 seats with 37.70 percent of the vote share.
Party
Seats
Vote Share (%)
BJP
1
8.09
INC
5
29.98
MNF
25
37.70
IND
8