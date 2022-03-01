Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Congress encouraged separatism in Manipur, alleges PM Modi

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: The first phase of Manipur Assembly Elections concluded on Monday with the north-eastern state recording a voter turnout of 78.03 percent as 38 constituencies went to the polls. The sixth and seventh phases of Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on March 3 and March 7 respectively. Poll campaigning in Uttar Pradesh is going on full swing with political parties going all-out in to woo the voters and attack opponents. Results of the seven-phase Assembly polls across five states will be declared on March 10. Follow LIVE Updates on Assembly Elections 2022 here

  • BSP candidates decided in Amit Shah's room; party's aim to help BJP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

    The names of Bahujan Samaj Party candidates were decided in Home Minister Amit Shah's room and the party is fighting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls with an aim to help the BJP, alleges SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, while cautioning people against voting in favour of the Mayawati-led party. The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief also slammed Yogi Adityanath over his repeated bulldozer jibes, saying "will put his bulldozer on pokland (machine), and send it back to his home".

  • Congress encouraged separatism in Manipur: PM Modi
     
    "Congress party did not work for the development of Manipur and encouraged separatism. The people of Manipur have to be aware of this. BJP works for the development of the Northeast, especially Manipur. This is destroying their plans of divide and rule," PM Narendra Modi said at a rally. 
     
  • Govt is set to build a Rs 100 crore start-up fund as well: PM Modi at Manipur rally
     
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Manipur on Tuesday and said that the BJP government is building a Sports University in the state and that the state is now being identified by skill, startups and sports. "Start-Up Manipur is showing good results. In the future, our govt is set to build a Rs 100 crore start-up fund as well," he added.
     
