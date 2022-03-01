Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Congress encouraged separatism in Manipur, alleges PM Modi

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: The first phase of Manipur Assembly Elections concluded on Monday with the north-eastern state recording a voter turnout of 78.03 percent as 38 constituencies went to the polls. The sixth and seventh phases of Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on March 3 and March 7 respectively. Poll campaigning in Uttar Pradesh is going on full swing with political parties going all-out in to woo the voters and attack opponents. Results of the seven-phase Assembly polls across five states will be declared on March 10. Follow LIVE Updates on Assembly Elections 2022 here
BSP candidates decided in Amit Shah's room; party's aim to help BJP: Om Prakash Rajbhar
The names of Bahujan Samaj Party candidates were decided in Home Minister Amit Shah's room and the party is fighting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls with an aim to help the BJP, alleges SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, while cautioning people against voting in favour of the Mayawati-led party. The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief also slammed Yogi Adityanath over his repeated bulldozer jibes, saying "will put his bulldozer on pokland (machine), and send it back to his home".