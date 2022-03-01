Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Congress encouraged separatism in Manipur, alleges PM Modi

Govt is set to build a Rs 100 crore start-up fund as well: PM Modi at Manipur rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Manipur on Tuesday and said that the BJP government is building a Sports University in the state and that the state is now being identified by skill, startups and sports. "Start-Up Manipur is showing good results. In the future, our govt is set to build a Rs 100 crore start-up fund as well," he added.