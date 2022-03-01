Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Congress encouraged separatism in Manipur, alleges PM Modi

BSP candidates decided in Amit Shah's room; party's aim to help BJP: Om Prakash RajbharThe names of Bahujan Samaj Party candidates were decided in Home Minister Amit Shah's room and the party is fighting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls with an aim to help the BJP, alleges SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, while cautioning people against voting in favour of the Mayawati-led party. The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief also slammed Yogi Adityanath over his repeated bulldozer jibes, saying "will put his bulldozer on pokland (machine), and send it back to his home".