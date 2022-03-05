Assembly elections 2022 live updates: 11% voter turnout in Manipur Phase 2 polls till 9 am

Assembly elections 2022 live updates:

Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am on Saturday in 22 constituencies across six districts. A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam.

All arrangements are in place to hold voting in 1,247 polling stations adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal had said on Friday. The electoral fate of 92 candidates will be decided on Saturday, including 12 from the BJP, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each). Polling will continue till 4 pm.

Blast outside expelled BJP leader's residence in Manipur

Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb at the residence of expelled BJP leader Ch Bijoy in Lamphel area in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said. The incident took place on Friday night, hours before the second phase of the assembly elections was to begin, they said. Nobody was injured in the blast triggered by two masked persons, who came in a two-wheeler, a police officer said. Bijoy, who was expelled from the saffron party last month for six years on disciplinary grounds, told reporters, "The attack might be a threat to make me politically silent. Further investigation is underway, police said. Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am on Saturday in 22 constituencies across six districts.