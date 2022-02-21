Assembly elections LIVE Updates: Akhilesh asks UP people to 'stay alert'; Priyanka undertakes roadshow in Lucknow

Assembly Elections LIVE Updates:

Campaign for the remaining phases of Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha polls and Manipur is in full swing with top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress as well as other smaller parties.

Here are the live updates from the campaign trail in the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur today:

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asks people to stay alert in the election season

- Be alert, BJP can do anything as they're going to lose Uttar Pradesh Elections. 'Bulldozer baba' (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) said he distributed 1 crore smartphones and tablets, no one received them here (in Raebareli).

- This government (BJP) isn't a govt for the poor, but for the rich. We won't get a loan easily, will have to put our land and house for a mortgage, but big industrialists ran away after looting banks. Ask anyone on road, everyone will say SP is coming.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi virtually addresses people ahead of 4th phase of Uttar Pradesh polls- These polls are important for you as for 5 years you saw a govt that did nothing except create differences among you. Farmers grow crops with a lot of hard work. You neither got paid nor received fertilisers, not even irrigation facilities.

- During lockdown, your business was closed. You suffered the pain of walking for miles. But Modi-Yogi government acted irresponsibly and turned their faces away from you and closed their eyes, despite your pain. The government didn't provide you with any relief.

Priyanka Gandhi begins road show in Lucknow

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday began a major road show in the state capital to drum up support for party candidates ahead of the February 23 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress general secretary sat atop an SUV along with party candidate Lalan Kumar from Bakshi ka Talab constituency as they went on a door-to-door campaign in the Chinhat area. Monday also marks the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase polls. She was joined by enthused party workers during the campaign and the people also accorded her welcome whichever area the convoy went through. Priyanka ji also distributed 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' wrist bands to girls and women during the roadshow, a Congress office-bearer said.

Akhilesh Yadav will remain 'babua' throughout life, says Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has trashed as "childish" Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's charge that he delayed distribution of tablets and smartphones as he cannot operate gadgets himself, and asserted that the state government has been using e-path as part of good governance. Yadav probably doesn't know that I have been monitoring the functioning of government schemes through an e-dashboard installed in my office as well as residence, the chief minister said.

UP Polls | Shivpal features in Samajwadi Party's new list of star campaigners: In an indication of the closing of ranks within the Mulayam Singh Yadav clan, the Samajwadi Party has named ally Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in the new list of star campaigners. The move comes close on the heel of the Mulayam clan hitting the campaign trail together for the former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in his Karhal Assembly constituency. Shivpal's name was missing in the list of campaigners released by the Samajwadi Party released ahead of the Assembly elections.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress on PM Modi's 'Cong, SP sympathise with terrorists' remark: "Even he knows that it's not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many govt posts are lying vacant? He should talk only on relevant issues."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns in Chinhat area of Lucknow for ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The fourth phase of voting in Assembly elections will be held on 23rd February

Kejriwal begins UP tour from Monday, will also visit Gorakhpur: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal begins his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour from Monday to drum up support for party candidates in the ongoing assembly polls, AAP office-bearers said. Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, will begin the tour with an address at a public meeting in the state capital's Qaisarbagh area, party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said. Kejriwal will also be visiting Barabanki and Prayagraj and Gorakhpur during the four-day visit and join various election-related programmes of the AAP," Maheshwari said. Kejriwal will be joined by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, and three-four MLAs from Delhi, where the party is in power, he added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be contesting the assembly polls from Gorakhpur (Sadar) seat.

Getting FIR registered was big deal in UP once; no 'Bahubali' now: Dacoity, loot, kidnapping, rapes and land grabbing have come down in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18. Drawing a contrast against the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government, Amit Shah said even getting FIRs registered was a “big deal” in Uttar Pradesh at one point and people had to move out of cities like Meerut to Delhi for a better future. “I have travelled by road to every district and block in UP from May 2013 to date. I can tell you that getting an FIR registered in UP was a big deal at one time. When the SP came to power, people of one community thought they had been given the power to do as they pleased. In west UP, buffaloes were taken from people’s homes and the farmers couldn’t do anything. I have actually seen that situation. Many people shifted from Meerut to Delhi so that their children could study. People were migrating from Meerut. Gangsters used to capture lands of residents worth crores,” Shah said in the interview.

The voting percentage on Sunday till 5 p.m. in the third phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 57.58 percent and 63.44 percent in Punjab, the Election Commission said. In Uttar Pradesh, third phase polling was held in 59 Assembly seats spread over 16 districts. Lalitpur district recorded the highest polling at 67.37 percent followed by Etah with 63 percent, and Mahoba 62.01 percent till 5 pm. Kanpur Nagar district reported the lowest turnout at 50.88 percent till 5 pm.