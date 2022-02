Assembly Elections LIVE Updates:

Campaign for the remaining phases of Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha polls and Manipur is in full swing with top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress as well as other smaller parties.

Here are the live updates from the campaign trail in the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur today:

Kejriwal begins UP tour from Monday, will also visit Gorakhpur: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal begins his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour from Monday to drum up support for party candidates in the ongoing assembly polls, AAP office-bearers said. Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, will begin the tour with an address at a public meeting in the state capital's Qaisarbagh area, party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said. Kejriwal will also be visiting Barabanki and Prayagraj and Gorakhpur during the four-day visit and join various election-related programmes of the AAP," Maheshwari said. Kejriwal will be joined by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, and three-four MLAs from Delhi, where the party is in power, he added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be contesting the assembly polls from Gorakhpur (Sadar) seat.

Getting FIR registered was big deal in UP once; no 'Bahubali' now: Dacoity, loot, kidnapping, rapes and land grabbing have come down in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18. Drawing a contrast against the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government, Amit Shah said even getting FIRs registered was a “big deal” in Uttar Pradesh at one point and people had to move out of cities like Meerut to Delhi for a better future. “I have travelled by road to every district and block in UP from May 2013 to date. I can tell you that getting an FIR registered in UP was a big deal at one time. When the SP came to power, people of one community thought they had been given the power to do as they pleased. In west UP, buffaloes were taken from people’s homes and the farmers couldn’t do anything. I have actually seen that situation. Many people shifted from Meerut to Delhi so that their children could study. People were migrating from Meerut. Gangsters used to capture lands of residents worth crores,” Shah said in the interview.

The voting percentage on Sunday till 5 p.m. in the third phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 57.58 percent and 63.44 percent in Punjab, the Election Commission said. In Uttar Pradesh, third phase polling was held in 59 Assembly seats spread over 16 districts. Lalitpur district recorded the highest polling at 67.37 percent followed by Etah with 63 percent, and Mahoba 62.01 percent till 5 pm. Kanpur Nagar district reported the lowest turnout at 50.88 percent till 5 pm.