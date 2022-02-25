Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Last day of campaigning for 60 seats in UP 5th phase today

Mini

Assembly elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Today is the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Polling will be held in 60 Assembly seats across 11 districts and 685 candidates are in the fray. Over 60 percent of the assembly constituencies going to polls during the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh have three or more candidates with criminal cases in the fray, according to a report. Also, 185 (or 27 percent) of the 685 candidates in the fray have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 141 (or 21 percent) have admitted serious criminal cases, noted the report by the Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms.