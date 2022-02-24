Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to hold rallies in Amethi, Prayagraj ahead of UP 5th phase polls

Over 61.5% voting in fourth phase of UP polls



Over 61.5 per cent polling was recorded in 59 Assembly constituencies during the fourth of the seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission. The poll panel's voter turnout app showed 61.52 per cent voting after it was updated at 11.30 pm. The voter turnout data is regularly updated on the app. The Election Commission made an official announcement on the voting percentage at 5 pm. The State Election Commission releases the final voting percentage a day after the voting. With the completion of the fourth round of polling, 231 Assembly constituencies out of 403 in the state have voted. The last three phases of voting will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7.