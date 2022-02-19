Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says earlier govts supplied electricity on basis of religion

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates:

Punjab will vote in a single phase on Sunday, while voters in 59 seats in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh will also cast their ballot in the third round of the seven-phase polling in the state. Even campaigning for the third phase ended on Friday, leaders across political parties including BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Samajwadi Party, are in holding rallies for the remaining phases. BJP national chief JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnah Singh held rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, a case was filed against Punjab CM Charanjit S Channi and Congress candidate Sidhu Moose Wala for holding a door-to-door campaign in Mansa constituency allegedly after the end of the campaigning period last evening.

Rajnath Singh slams Rahul Gandhi over remark on Galwan clash

It pains to see Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament that a large number of Indian soldiers during the Galwan clash and only three-four Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at a rally in UP’s Gonda.

“Despite being defence minister, I didn't reply because PM said let people speak. But we know the reality,” he said.

JP Nadda attacks Opposition over Ram Mandir issue

Addressing a rally in Uttar Prades’s Sultanpur, BJP’s national president JP Nadda said, “Didn't Samajwadi Party shoot at Ram bhakts? Didn't the Congress party postpone and astray the issue of Ram Janmbhoomi? Kapil Sibal (Congress leader) used to say in Supreme Court to hold the decision (of Ram Mandir), otherwise, BJP will benefit.”

UP CM addresses rally in Pilibhit

Nobody could capture the land of 'Ramlalla' anywhere in the last five years and the land that was captured before that was freed under our government, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said while addressing a public rally in Pilibhit.

He also alleged that during earlier governments’ tenure electricity was supplied based on religion and caste. “It was given during Eid and Muharram but was not supplied during Holi and Diwali," he said.