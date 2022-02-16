Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab's Pathankot, UP's Sitapur today

Goa: Felt bond of love shared by Panaji voters and my father late Manohar Parrikar during polls, says Utpal Parrikar

After contesting the election as an Independent candidate in the Panaji assembly segment, Utpal, son of the former Goa chief minister the late Manohar Parrikar, said that he has experienced first-hand the immense bond of love shared between local people and his father. Goa voted in a single phase on February 14. The contest for the Panaji segment was one of the highlights of the elections. Utpal contested as an Independent candidate after the ruling BJP denied him a ticket and instead fielded sitting MLA and Congress turncoat Atanasio Monserrate from Panaji. "Over the last month or so I have moved around Panaji extensively and during this time I had the opportunity to interact with many of you and can now feel a sense of why my father, the late Manohar Parrikar felt such an immense sense of love, attachment and pride about Panaji and Ponjekars (Panaji residents)," Utpal said in his post-poll message released on various social media platforms.