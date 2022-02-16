Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab's Pathankot, UP's Sitapur today

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Making a strong pitch for Punjab for Punjabis, the SAD-BSP alliance released its poll manifesto, promising 75 percent reservation in jobs in government and private sectors for domiciled youths and MSP on fruits, vegetables and milk, besides a number of freebies, if it is elected to power in the state. The Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance also promised 400 units of free power for all households, Rs 10 lakh free annual health insurance, Rs 2,000 per month to all women heads of blue cardholder families (BPL beneficiaries) as well as 5 lakh houses and five marla plots each to homeless poor. Its leaders said that the alliance is committed to the idea of a genuine federal structure in the country and will continue to fight to secure justice for the state in river waters, territorial, political and religious matters. They announced sops for various sectors including education, health, agriculture and social welfare.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in 'Shabad Kirtan' at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.
Goa: Felt bond of love shared by Panaji voters and my father late Manohar Parrikar during polls, says Utpal Parrikar
After contesting the election as an Independent candidate in the Panaji assembly segment, Utpal, son of the former Goa chief minister the late Manohar Parrikar, said that he has experienced first-hand the immense bond of love shared between local people and his father. Goa voted in a single phase on February 14. The contest for the Panaji segment was one of the highlights of the elections. Utpal contested as an Independent candidate after the ruling BJP denied him a ticket and instead fielded sitting MLA and Congress turncoat Atanasio Monserrate from Panaji. "Over the last month or so I have moved around Panaji extensively and during this time I had the opportunity to interact with many of you and can now feel a sense of why my father, the late Manohar Parrikar felt such an immense sense of love, attachment and pride about Panaji and Ponjekars (Panaji residents)," Utpal said in his post-poll message released on various social media platforms.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rallies in Punjab's Pathankot and Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur today.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Varanasi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti today.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.
Punjab polls: 75 pc quota in jobs for locals, expansion of MSP and a flurry of freebies in SAD-BSP poll manifesto
The SAD-BSP alliance released its poll manifesto, promising 75 percent reservation in jobs in government and private sectors for domiciled youths and MSP on fruits, vegetables and milk, besides a number of freebies, if it is elected to power in the state. The Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance also promised 400 units of free power for all households, Rs 10 lakh free annual health insurance, Rs 2,000 per month to all women heads of blue card holder families (BPL beneficiaries) as well as 5 lakh houses and five marla plots each to homeless poor.
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on Assembly elections 2022. Catch all the latest updates related to the candidates, campaigning here.