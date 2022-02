Punjab polls: 75 pc quota in jobs for locals, expansion of MSP and a flurry of freebies in SAD-BSP poll manifesto





The SAD-BSP alliance released its poll manifesto, promising 75 percent reservation in jobs in government and private sectors for domiciled youths and MSP on fruits, vegetables and milk, besides a number of freebies, if it is elected to power in the state. The Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance also promised 400 units of free power for all households, Rs 10 lakh free annual health insurance, Rs 2,000 per month to all women heads of blue card holder families (BPL beneficiaries) as well as 5 lakh houses and five marla plots each to homeless poor.