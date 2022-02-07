Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi apologises for cancelling Jan Chaupal rally in UP's Bijnor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his first physical election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Monday owing to bad weather conditions. Modi was scheduled to address "Jan Chaupal" rally in Bijnor with a physical presence of 1,000 people in the audience and the rest attending virtually. Modi has apologised for cancelling his rally and virtually addressing the people. On Sunday, Modi had addressed voters in Mathura, Agra, and Bulandshahr, days before the first phase of the state Assembly polls. He batted for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying if his government is voted to power again, development works will take place at a faster pace, and UP will overcome problems faced due to coronavirus in the past two years.

Here are the latest updates from election campaigns:

# BJP national president JP Nadda campaigns in Uttarakhand

"BJP is the only political party that can proudly talk about the works done by its leaders and their future plans. You (public) must measure the promises made by leaders against their previous works, and then cast your vote," says Nadda in Bageshwar, Uttarakhand

# Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal campaigns in Uttarakhand

"We will make Uttarakhand an international spiritual capital for Hindus. This will enhance the tourism extensively, we hope that it will provide employment to thousands of youth here," says Arvind Kejriwal in Haridwar.

# PM Modi apologises for being unable to address Jan Chaupal rally in UP

First of all, I'd like to apologize to you. After some relaxation by the EC, I had thought of beginning my campaign by coming to Bijnor (UP) in person. But due to weather conditions, my helicopter couldn't leave and I could see you only through video conferencing once again, says PM Modi

# Punjab model is shared for the entire state, I've no copyright on it. I intend to ensure people's welfare. Anyone can take up any good point from it, I've no objection. I've already handed it over to the party but Charanjit Channi has the power to implement it, says Congress state President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

# Due to weather issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be able to travel to Bijnor, UP, to address the Jan Chaupal Rally. He will now address the people of UP virtually at 12:30 pm today.

# Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers at Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

# Punjab: It's great that for the first time in the country, a Congress candidate (Charanjit Singh Channi) will be from the Dalit community (for CM). Punjab public will accept it, too, as he's a common man who does good work. Rahul Gandhi has given a good message, says senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

# Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in Katra (Shahjahanpur) and Sikandrabad (Bulandshahr) assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh today.

# UP: Congress's declared candidate from Tarabganj assembly seat in Gonda district, Savita Pandey joined the BJP today.

# BJP names 45 more candidates for UP polls

The BJP named 45 more candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, fielding Sanjay Sinh from Amethi and Daya Shankar Singh from Ballia Nagar. Daya Shankar Singh and his wife Swati Singh, currently a minister in the state government, were both seeking the party ticket to contest from Sarojini Nagar, a seat currently represented in the Assembly by the latter, but the ruling party fielded former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Rajeshwar Singh from there. The party has dropped the incumbent MLA, Surendra Singh, and fielded state minister Anand Swaroop Shukla from Bairia. Sinh hails from the erstwhile royal family of Amethi and had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 after quitting the Congress The Amethi seat is currently represented in the Assembly by Garima Singh, Sinh's first wife.