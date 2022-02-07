Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi hits campaign trail; to address election rally in UP’s Bijnor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first physical election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Modi's "Jan Chaupal" rally in Bijnor will be a hybrid rally with a physical presence of 1,000 people in the audience and the rest attending virtually. On Sunday, Modi had addressed voters in Mathura, Agra, and Bulandshahr, days before the first phase of the state Assembly polls. He batted for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying if his government is voted to power again, development works will take place at a faster pace, and UP will overcome problems faced due to coronavirus in the past two years.

Here are the latest updates from election campaigns:

# Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in Katra (Shahjahanpur) and Sikandrabad (Bulandshahr) assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh today.

# UP: Congress's declared candidate from Tarabganj assembly seat in Gonda district, Savita Pandey joined the BJP today.

# BJP names 45 more candidates for UP polls

The BJP named 45 more candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, fielding Sanjay Sinh from Amethi and Daya Shankar Singh from Ballia Nagar. Daya Shankar Singh and his wife Swati Singh, currently a minister in the state government, were both seeking the party ticket to contest from Sarojini Nagar, a seat currently represented in the Assembly by the latter, but the ruling party fielded former Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Rajeshwar Singh from there. The party has dropped the incumbent MLA, Surendra Singh, and fielded state minister Anand Swaroop Shukla from Bairia. Sinh hails from the erstwhile royal family of Amethi and had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 after quitting the Congress The Amethi seat is currently represented in the Assembly by Garima Singh, Sinh's first wife.