Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress to release manifesto for UP polls; BJP's 'Drishti Patra' for U'khand

Assembly elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked former Rashtriya Lok Dal supremo Ajit Singh's remarks to slam the Samajwadi Party over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, as he culminated the campaign for the first phase of state assembly polls in Jewar. Addressing a crowd, the BJP leader said the western part of the state was previously infamous for its law and order situation, with anarchy prevailing in the region, but has transformed ever since the saffron came to power in 2017. Campaigning for the 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts in western UP, which are going to poll on February 10, officially came to an end on Tuesday at 6 pm. Adityanath, while campaigning for BJP's Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, hit out at the Samajwadi Party, which has tied-up with the RLD, led by Jayant Chaudhary, son of Ajit Singh, a regional political stalwart who passed away last year. "I was reading a statement of Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji who had once remarked: 'Jis gaadi mein SP ka jhanda, samjho baitha hai koi kukhyat gunda'. It was no one else but Ajit Singh ji who said this. And every time the SP came to power, it turned western UP into a 'dark zone'," Adityanath said.