Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress to release manifesto for UP polls; BJP's 'Drishti Patra' for U'khand

Assembly elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked former Rashtriya Lok Dal supremo Ajit Singh's remarks to slam the Samajwadi Party over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, as he culminated the campaign for the first phase of state assembly polls in Jewar. Addressing a crowd, the BJP leader said the western part of the state was previously infamous for its law and order situation, with anarchy prevailing in the region, but has transformed ever since the saffron came to power in 2017. Campaigning for the 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts in western UP, which are going to poll on February 10, officially came to an end on Tuesday at 6 pm. Adityanath, while campaigning for BJP's Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, hit out at the Samajwadi Party, which has tied-up with the RLD, led by Jayant Chaudhary, son of Ajit Singh, a regional political stalwart who passed away last year. "I was reading a statement of Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji who had once remarked: 'Jis gaadi mein SP ka jhanda, samjho baitha hai koi kukhyat gunda'. It was no one else but Ajit Singh ji who said this. And every time the SP came to power, it turned western UP into a 'dark zone'," Adityanath said.
UP polls: BJP MLA booked for violating code of conduct, Covid protocols
An FIR has been registered against over a thousand people, including Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and Covid protocols, and hindering traffic, police said on Wednesday. Singh, who resigned from the BJP's primary membership after being denied a ticket, reached Bairia with his supporters on Tuesday and held a meeting there, they said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Mishra said six people, including Singh, were named in the FIR registered on Tuesday night, while the rest are unnamed. Singh was charged of violating the model code of conduct in place for the elections, Covid protocols and prohibitory orders, and restricting traffic, the officer said. A probe is on in the matter, DSP Mishra said. The BJP has fielded Anand Swarup Shukla from the Bairia seat. Elections in Ballia district will be held in the last phase on March 7.
Punjab elections: Differently-abled to be provided transport facility on polling day
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Monday said persons with disabilities will be provided transport facility and given priority at polling booths. The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for February 20. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Monday organised a webinar on sensitisation and training of poll volunteers for the facilitation of persons with disabilities. There are 1,58,341 such voters in the state. Raju, accompanied by Additional CEO DPS Kharbanda, said they are not leaving any stone unturned to reach out to such voters. Raju said his office will ensure transport facility to them on the election day besides ensuring priority access to them.
It's MY vs MY in Uttar Pradesh polls
It's MY vs MY in Uttar Pradesh. While the SP largely banks on its Muslim-Yadav support base, the BJP is trying to counter it with the Modi-Yogi combo in the state Assembly polls. Since the days of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has enjoyed a powerful electoral support base among Muslims and Yadavs, who constitute around 20 percent and 10 percent population of the state, respectively. His son Akhilesh Yadav, who is solely managing the poll shows for his party this time, inherited this advantage. He, however, has made an attempt to expand his base by giving tickets to non-Yadav Other Backward Castes.
Goa Assembly polls: 26 per cent candidates booked in criminal cases
At least 26 percent of candidates contesting the Goa legislative Assembly elections have criminal cases registered against them and eight percent have been booked for serious crimes, a report released by an election watchdog revealed on Tuesday. The highest number of candidates with criminal cases are with the Congress, followed by the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and BJP, it was stated. The details are part of a report released by the Goa Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Tuesday. Of the total 301 candidates contesting the polls, 26 percent (77) have declared in their affidavits criminal cases pending against them in various courts, of which eight percent are facing serious criminal offences, the report stated. At least 35 percent of Congress candidates have criminal cases against them, followed by the MGP with 23 percent, BJP with 18 percent, NCP and TMC with 15 percent each and AAP with 10 percent, the ADR said.
Ex-woman cop contesting polls to continue crusade for drug-free Manipur
Meet Thounaojam Brinda, a former police officer well known for her campaign against drug lords of Manipur, who has now joined the political fray to continue her fight to make her state drug-free, corruption-free. Four years back, Brinda made headlines for busting several drug cartels and being awarded a Police Medal for Gallantry. Today she is creating ripples by announcing her decision to contest as a Janata Dal (United) candidate from Yaiskul constituency of Imphal East district in the assembly elections to be held in two phases -- February 27 and March 3.
UP polls: Denied ticket, BJP MLA from Bairia Surendra Singh resigns from party
Denied a ticket for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP MLA from Bairia Surendra Singh on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party. He said he will now contest elections as an independent from Bairia, from where the BJP has fielded state minister Anand Swaroop Shukla, who won from Ballia Sadar seat in the 2017 Assembly elections. "Today I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP. The top leadership of the BJP has not respected my 'seva dharma' and 'sanskar'. I will now contest the elections on the strength of the people and will file my nomination papers on February 11," Singh said.
Uttar Pradesh: Authorities complete arrangements for conducting polls in Ghaziabad, says DM
District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday said the authorities have completed all arrangements to conduct free and fair polling on February 10. He said after 6 pm, when the election campaign stops, the activity of all political parties would be observed closely. All hotels and lodges would be checked thoroughly and credentials of all guests verified. No person will be allowed to stay there in case they are is not a resident of Ghaziabad, he said. All police and paramilitary forces allocated to the district have arrived and they would be deputed to polling centres, Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said.
Uttar Pradesh: Naved Ayaz, BSP candidate from Amroha, alleges that police lathi-charged his supporters who had gathered for a campaign-related program, without prior warning.
BJP to release 'Drishti Patra' ahead of Uttarakhand polls.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will release party manifesto for Uttar Pradesh polls in Lucknow today.
Punjab polls: SSM promises Rs 25,000 monthly income, interest-free loan to farmers
The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Punjab Assembly elections, promising to ensure Rs 25,000 monthly income and interest-free loan for farmers. The Morcha also promised to set up a commission to probe corruption by bureaucrats and politicians if it comes to power in Punjab in the February 20 Assembly polls. The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) is a political front of 22 farmer unions, who were part of the agitation against the Centre's farm laws.
