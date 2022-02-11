Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in UP, U'khand; Rahul in Goa today

Assembly elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Over 60 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of polling held on Thursday across 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Polling closed at 6 pm following a one-hour extension because of COVID-19 protocols. The day passed off peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at some places, election officials said. Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) BD Ram Tiwari said, "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places." Agra recorded 60.33 percent polling, Aligarh 60.49 percent, Baghpat 61.35 percent, Bulandshahr 60.52 percent, Gautam Buddh Nagar 56.73 percent, Ghaziabad 54.77 percent, Hapur 60.50 percent, Mathura 63.28 percent, Meerut 60.91 percent, Muzaffarnagar 65.34 percent and Shamli 69.42 percent, an EC report said. During the 2017 assembly elections, 63.47 percent polling was recorded in these constituencies, the report said.
Goa polls: Shiv Sena hopes to make inroads in coastal state with 'sons of soil' agenda
As the Shiv Sena makes yet another attempt to make inroads in Goa, its pitch for the 'sons of the soil' issue features prominently in its agenda for the assembly polls with the demand of 80 percent of jobs in the private sector for Goans. The party has fielded 10 candidates for the 40-member Goa legislative assembly, voting for which will take place on February 14. The Sena is contesting the polls in the coastal state in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has fielded 13 candidates. But there is no presence of the alliance partner on the ground with the Sena cadre, on campaign posters or even on scarfs. Both the parties share power in Maharashtra along with the Congress as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.
Manipur Assembly polls rescheduled; now on Feb 28, Mar 5
Citing representations, precedent, logistics and ground situations, the Election Commission on Thursday rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly polls in Manipur which will now be held on February 28 and March 5. One of the reasons for rescheduling the polls, sources said, was a demand made by some Christian organisations not to hold elections on a Sunday. February 27, the earlier announced date for phase one of the polls, is a Sunday when Christians go to church to offer prayers. Earlier, the polls were to be held on February 27 and March 3.
Punjab polls: Govt announces paid holiday on Feb 20
The Punjab government said it has declared a paid holiday in the state on February 20 on account of polling. The date of polling shall be a paid holiday in respect of all persons employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment situated in the state of Punjab and entitled to vote in the election to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha-2022 on this day, an official statement read. Voting in the state's 117 Assembly seats will be held in a single phase and the counting will take place on March 10.
Punjab polls: AAP launches digital door-to-door campaign
AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched his party's digital door-to-door campaign ahead of the state assembly elections. Mann said under the campaign, which was launched in Amritsar, people can give a call on the number 9882798827 or visit a web portal to ask questions on 11 important issues of Punjab directly from AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. After giving a missed call, a message from the Aam Aadmi Party will be sent on people's mobiles. People can ask questions on Punjab's important 11 topics, including electricity, women's safety, law and order, agriculture, health, drug trafficking, unemployment, he said. He along with Kejriwal will answer their questions, Mann said. Mann said the people of Punjab were fed up of the corrupt politics of traditional parties, hence they want a change now.
Uttarakhand: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh to address election meetings in Ghansali, Karnaprayag and Narendranagar assembly constituencies today.
Punjab polls: 2.15 cr voters to decide fate of 1,304 candidates on Feb 20
Only 93 of the 1,304 candidates in the fray for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls are women, and another two are transgenders, according to officials. There are nine candidates aged 25 years while six candidates are above 80 years. The oldest person in the fray is 94 years old and he is contesting from the Lambi Assembly constituency in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said on Thursday. Notably, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at 94 is India's oldest candidate in the fray. There are 2,14,99,804 registered voters in the state of which 1,12,98,081 are men, 1,02,00,996 women, 727 third genders, 1,58,341 persons with disabilities, 1,09,624 service voters, 1,608 NRI voters and 5,09,205 above the age of 80, Raju said. There are 24,740 polling stations across 14,684 locations, of which 2,013 polling stations at 1,051 locations are identified as critical, he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address election rally in Goa today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rallies in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh today.
Almorah, Uttarakhand - 12 noon
Uttar Pradesh: Patiyali (Kasganj) - 2:25 pm
UP polls phase I: Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar voter turnout lowest
Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar were two districts with the lowest voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh that concluded on Thursday, with Noida seat having just 50.1 percent electors at polls, according to officials. The state's average voter turnout was recorded at 60.17 percent, while the average in Ghaziabad stood at 54.77 percent and in Gautam Buddh Nagar at 56.73 percent, the Election Commission said. There are five assembly seats in Ghaziabad, which has around 29 lakh registered voters. The district also has the partial assembly seat of Dhaulana, which technically falls in Hapur district. Of them, the voter turnout was highest in Modinagar (67.25 percent) followed by Loni (60.5 percent), Muradnagar (60.2 percent), Ghaziabad (54.2 percent) and Sahibabad (50.3 percent), official figures showed.
UP polls first phase: Over 60% turnout recorded
