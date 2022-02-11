Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in UP, U'khand; Rahul in Goa today

Goa polls: Shiv Sena hopes to make inroads in coastal state with 'sons of soil' agenda



As the Shiv Sena makes yet another attempt to make inroads in Goa, its pitch for the 'sons of the soil' issue features prominently in its agenda for the assembly polls with the demand of 80 percent of jobs in the private sector for Goans. The party has fielded 10 candidates for the 40-member Goa legislative assembly, voting for which will take place on February 14. The Sena is contesting the polls in the coastal state in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has fielded 13 candidates. But there is no presence of the alliance partner on the ground with the Sena cadre, on campaign posters or even on scarfs. Both the parties share power in Maharashtra along with the Congress as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.