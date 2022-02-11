0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • Business News>
  • politics news>

  • Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in UP, U'khand; Rahul in Goa today

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in UP, U'khand; Rahul in Goa today

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Assembly elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Over 60 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of polling held on Thursday across 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Polling closed at 6 pm following a one-hour extension because of COVID-19 protocols. The day passed off peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at some places, election officials said. Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) BD Ram Tiwari said, "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places." Agra recorded 60.33 percent polling, Aligarh 60.49 percent, Baghpat 61.35 percent, Bulandshahr 60.52 percent, Gautam Buddh Nagar 56.73 percent, Ghaziabad 54.77 percent, Hapur 60.50 percent, Mathura 63.28 percent, Meerut 60.91 percent, Muzaffarnagar 65.34 percent and Shamli 69.42 percent, an EC report said. During the 2017 assembly elections, 63.47 percent polling was recorded in these constituencies, the report said.

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in UP, U'khand; Rahul in Goa today

  • Punjab polls: AAP launches digital door-to-door campaign

     

    AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched his party's digital door-to-door campaign ahead of the state assembly elections. Mann said under the campaign, which was launched in Amritsar, people can give a call on the number 9882798827 or visit a web portal to ask questions on 11 important issues of Punjab directly from AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. After giving a missed call, a message from the Aam Aadmi Party will be sent on people's mobiles. People can ask questions on Punjab's important 11 topics, including electricity, women's safety, law and order, agriculture, health, drug trafficking, unemployment, he said. He along with Kejriwal will answer their questions, Mann said. Mann said the people of Punjab were fed up of the corrupt politics of traditional parties, hence they want a change now.

  • Uttarakhand: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh to address election meetings in Ghansali, Karnaprayag and Narendranagar assembly constituencies today.

  • Punjab polls: 2.15 cr voters to decide fate of 1,304 candidates on Feb 20

     

    Only 93 of the 1,304 candidates in the fray for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls are women, and another two are transgenders, according to officials. There are nine candidates aged 25 years while six candidates are above 80 years. The oldest person in the fray is 94 years old and he is contesting from the Lambi Assembly constituency in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said on Thursday. Notably, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at 94 is India's oldest candidate in the fray. There are 2,14,99,804 registered voters in the state of which 1,12,98,081 are men, 1,02,00,996 women, 727 third genders, 1,58,341 persons with disabilities, 1,09,624 service voters, 1,608 NRI voters and 5,09,205 above the age of 80, Raju said. There are 24,740 polling stations across 14,684 locations, of which 2,013 polling stations at 1,051 locations are identified as critical, he said.

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address election rally in Goa today

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rallies in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh today.
     

    Almorah, Uttarakhand - 12 noon

    Uttar Pradesh: Patiyali (Kasganj) - 2:25 pm

  • UP polls phase I: Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar voter turnout lowest
     

    Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar were two districts with the lowest voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh that concluded on Thursday, with Noida seat having just 50.1 percent electors at polls, according to officials. The state's average voter turnout was recorded at 60.17 percent, while the average in Ghaziabad stood at 54.77 percent and in Gautam Buddh Nagar at 56.73 percent, the Election Commission said. There are five assembly seats in Ghaziabad, which has around 29 lakh registered voters. The district also has the partial assembly seat of Dhaulana, which technically falls in Hapur district. Of them, the voter turnout was highest in Modinagar (67.25 percent) followed by Loni (60.5 percent), Muradnagar (60.2 percent), Ghaziabad (54.2 percent) and Sahibabad (50.3 percent), official figures showed.

  • UP polls first phase: Over 60% turnout recorded


    Over 60 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of polling held on Thursday across 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Polling closed at 6 pm following a one-hour extension because of COVID-19 protocols. The day passed off peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at some places, election officials said. Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) BD Ram Tiwari said, "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places." Agra recorded 60.33 percent polling, Aligarh 60.49 percent, Baghpat 61.35 percent, Bulandshahr 60.52 percent, Gautam Buddh Nagar 56.73 percent, Ghaziabad 54.77 percent, Hapur 60.50 percent, Mathura 63.28 percent, Meerut 60.91 percent, Muzaffarnagar 65.34 percent and Shamli 69.42 percent, an EC report said. During the 2017 assembly elections, 63.47 percent polling was recorded in these constituencies, the report said.

  • Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on Assembly elections 2022. Catch all the latest updates related to the candidates, campaigning, and much more here.

Over 60 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of polling held on Thursday across 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Polling closed at 6 pm following a one-hour extension because of COVID-19 protocols. The day passed off peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at some places, election officials said. Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) BD Ram Tiwari said, "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places." Agra recorded 60.33 percent polling, Aligarh 60.49 percent, Baghpat 61.35 percent, Bulandshahr 60.52 percent, Gautam Buddh Nagar 56.73 percent, Ghaziabad 54.77 percent, Hapur 60.50 percent, Mathura 63.28 percent, Meerut 60.91 percent, Muzaffarnagar 65.34 percent and Shamli 69.42 percent, an EC report said. During the 2017 assembly elections, 63.47 percent polling was recorded in these constituencies, the report said.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Meta vows to combat misinformation, hate speech on platform as states head for polls