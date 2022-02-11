Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in UP, U'khand; Rahul in Goa today

Punjab polls: AAP launches digital door-to-door campaignAAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched his party's digital door-to-door campaign ahead of the state assembly elections. Mann said under the campaign, which was launched in Amritsar, people can give a call on the number 9882798827 or visit a web portal to ask questions on 11 important issues of Punjab directly from AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.After giving a missed call, a message from the Aam Aadmi Party will be sent on people's mobiles. People can ask questions on Punjab's important 11 topics, including electricity, women's safety, law and order, agriculture, health, drug trafficking, unemployment, he said. He along with Kejriwal will answer their questions, Mann said. Mann said the people of Punjab were fed up of the corrupt politics of traditional parties, hence they want a change now.