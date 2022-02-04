Assembly elections 2022 latest updates: Yogi Adityanath to file nominations papers; Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Goa

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Urban seat on Friday. Union Home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and party state president Swatantra Dev Singh will be present during the filing of the nomination, BJP media cell in-charge Bachcha Pandey had said on Wednesday. Before filing the nomination, Yogi will address a meeting at Maharana Pratap Inter College ground under COVID protocols, Pandey said. On Friday afternoon, Yogi will address voter awareness convention at Gorakhpur club and also Prabudhdh Varg Sammelan at Nipal lodge. On Saturday, he will address Sikh community at Mohaddipur Gurudwara, Pandey added.

Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party (NPP), newly-formed Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) and Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and NCP announced candidates for the Manipur assembly polls on Thursday. Conrad Sangma-led NPP released its third list of nine candidates for the elections. Among those fielded by the NPP are Sapam Kangleipal Meitei in Lamlai, Yumkhaibam Erabot in Wangkhei, and M Rameshwar Singh in Kakching. NCP named candidates in five seats -- George T Haokip in Saikot, Poonam Rani Wangkhem in Khetrigao, Khuraijam Ratankumar Singh in Khurai, Oinam Haridas Singh in Wangkhem, and Md Islamuddin Khan in Keirao. Shiv Sena released its third list of four candidates -- RK Suraj Singh in Yaiskul, Phuritsabam Shyamo in Lamsang, RK Bimolchandra in Kumbi, and Konsam Michael Singh in Thoubal. Shiv Sena has so far fielded candidates in 12 seats in Manipur.

# ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey, nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said. Honey was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late Thursday night, the officials added. Honey is the son of Channi's sister-in-law. On January 18, the agency had raided his premises and claimed to have seized about Rs 8 crore cash. The development comes just 15 days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.