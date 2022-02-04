Assembly elections 2022 latest updates: Yogi Adityanath to file nominations papers; Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Goa

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Urban seat on Friday. Union Home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and party state president Swatantra Dev Singh will be present during the filing of the nomination, BJP media cell in-charge Bachcha Pandey had said on Wednesday. Before filing the nomination, Yogi will address a meeting at Maharana Pratap Inter College ground under COVID protocols, Pandey said. On Friday afternoon, Yogi will address voter awareness convention at Gorakhpur club and also Prabudhdh Varg Sammelan at Nipal lodge. On Saturday, he will address Sikh community at Mohaddipur Gurudwara, Pandey added.

Here are the latest updates from election campaigns:

# Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Goa today

# Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Urban seat

# ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey, nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said. Honey was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late Thursday night, the officials added. Honey is the son of Channi's sister-in-law. On January 18, the agency had raided his premises and claimed to have seized about Rs 8 crore cash. The development comes just 15 days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.