Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar due to PM Modi's visit, claims Channi

Assembly elections 2022 LIVE Updates: A high voter turnout of nearly 79 percent in Goa and moderate polling of 65.1 percent in Uttarakhand were recorded on Monday during assembly elections in the two states that passed off peacefully. Uttar Pradesh witnessed 60.44 percent voting till 5 PM in the second phase of the state polls held amid tight security. In all the three states, where the BJP is attempting to retain power, the voting percentage was marginally less than the last assembly polls in 2017, though election officials said the figures will be updated as the data was being compiled. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 586 candidates were in the fray in this phase in 55 seats. The third phase of polls will be held on February 20. Voting for all 117 seats in Punjab will also be held on that day.