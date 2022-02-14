Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 10% voting recorded in UP 2nd phase; Goa 11%, Uttarakhand 5% in 2 hours

Assembly elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting is underway in all assembly seats in Goa and Uttarakhand, besides 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the state polls, with Chief Ministers Pramod Sawant and Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat, and jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan among the prominent candidates in the fray. It is a high-stakes election for the ruling BJP and a litmus test for the Modi government's policies that have been targeted by Congress, AAP, and other opposition parties during their campaign. The coastal state of Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats, while in Uttarakhand, which has an electorate of 81 lakh, 632 candidates, including 152 independents, are fighting from 70 seats. Tight security arrangements were in place in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh where 586 candidates are contesting in this phase from 55 seats spread across the districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada casts his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur.
Over 100 all-women polling booths called 'Sakhi' or pink booths have been set up in each state this time to encourage the participation of women in the polling process, according to officials.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are enough to ruin Congress. He tells ANI:
Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail as it will pose threat to SP chief's position: Yogi Adityanath
BJP will secure over 300 seats in UP Assembly; it is 80 vs 20 election
Goa CM Pramod Sawant and his wife Sulakshana Sawant offer prayers at Shree Rudreshwar Devasthan, Harvalem.
Uttar Pradesh: The prominent faces in the fray in the 2nd phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a BJP state minister who had switched to the SP. SP's Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment. Khan is a member of Lok Sabha from Rampur.
Outgoing Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi.
Uttar Pradesh: Of the 55 seats going to polls in this phase, the BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to people to vote in record numbers.
"Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," he tweets.
Goa had recorded an 82.56 percent turnout during the 2017 elections. The Congress had at that time won 17 seats, while the BJP bagged 13.
Goa: The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting on its own.
The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates.
Goa: The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.
Polling begins in Uttarakhand for 70 Assembly seats
Uttarakhand: The BJP had won 57 out of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents.
Uttarakhand: Important candidates whose fate is to be decided in these polls include Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.
Prominent candidates from the Congress include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh.
Voting will begin at 8 AM and conclude at 6 PM in Uttarakhand where there will be 11,697 polling booths. It will be the fifth assembly election to be held in the hill state after its creation in 2000.
Uttarakhand: Preparations underway ahead of voting for 70 Assembly seats.
Voting begins for 55 seats in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh polls and the coastal state of Goa. Polling will begin at 8 am in Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand: 81 lakh electorate will decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents, for 70 Assembly seats.
The coastal state of Goa, with over 11 lakh voters, has 301 candidates contesting from 40 Assembly seats.
Voting will be held in 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the state polls. As many as 586 candidates are contesting in this phase from 55 seats spread across the districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.
Preparations underway ahead of voting for the Goa elections
