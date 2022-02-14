Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 10% voting recorded in UP 2nd phase; Goa 11%, Uttarakhand 5% in 2 hours

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are enough to ruin Congress. He tells ANI:



The siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to ruin the Congress. No one else is needed for that: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail as it will pose threat to SP chief's position: Yogi Adityanath

BJP will secure over 300 seats in UP Assembly; it is 80 vs 20 election