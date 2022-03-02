Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to campaign in UP's Sonbhadra, Ghazipur today

Poll percentage during five phase voting in UP same as in 2017 assembly elections

Voters' turnout in almost two-thirds of the assembly seats during five rounds of polling in Uttar Pradesh is more or less the same as in the 2017 polls, leaving political parties and experts guessing whether it's pro-incumbency or anti-incumbency votes. A look at the voters' turnout in the 2019 general elections in the state also doesn't reflect much of a difference. While some attribute it to coronavirus, others say voters have tested all the parties in the polls and hence are not enthused by new poll promises made by the competing parties.

Out of the seven-phase elections, Uttar Pradesh has completed five rounds and the rest two are lined up on March 3 and March 7. Results will be declared on March 10 along with that of Punjab, Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur.