Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to campaign in UP's Sonbhadra, Ghazipur today

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Elections for the sixth phase for 57 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur Urban from where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in the fray, will be held on March 3. Spread over 10 districts, polling in these constituencies will be held from 7 am till 6 pm on Thursday. The districts where polling is to be held in this phase include Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia. Prominent among the 676 candidates in the fray in this phase are Adityanath, who is contesting his first assembly election, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu (Tamkuhi Raj), Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as minister to join the Samajwadi Party (Fazilnagar), and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary (Bansdih). The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded the wife of late Upendra Dutt Shukla, a former BJP leader, against Adityanath.
Poll percentage during five phase voting in UP same as in 2017 assembly elections
Voters' turnout in almost two-thirds of the assembly seats during five rounds of polling in Uttar Pradesh is more or less the same as in the 2017 polls, leaving political parties and experts guessing whether it's pro-incumbency or anti-incumbency votes. A look at the voters' turnout in the 2019 general elections in the state also doesn't reflect much of a difference. While some attribute it to coronavirus, others say voters have tested all the parties in the polls and hence are not enthused by new poll promises made by the competing parties.
Out of the seven-phase elections, Uttar Pradesh has completed five rounds and the rest two are lined up on March 3 and March 7. Results will be declared on March 10 along with that of Punjab, Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur.
Manipur assembly elections: Congress claims Shah drafted militants' statement, demands repoll
The Congress on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of drafting a statement issued by a proscribed Kuki militant organisation asking the people of Manipur to vote for the BJP, and demanded repoll in two districts alleging that voting was not free and fair in the first phase of the Assembly election on February 28. AICC Senior Observer Jairam Ramesh claimed that the sporadic incidents of violence reported from Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts during the polling were the result of the influence of Kuki National Organisation's (KNO) statement. The statement was "drafted, prepared by the Union Home Minister and Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) and issued in the name of the KNO." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah had visited Manipur to address poll rallies on February 22 and 23 respectively. The KNO on February 25 had asked the people in their operational areas to support BJP candidates asserting that acting against the party would be termed as acting against the Kuki interest.
EC orders re-polling at polling station in Handia Assembly segment in UP's Prayagraj
The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered re-polling at the Manikpur primary school polling station of Handia Assembly constituency in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. The re-polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday (March 3), Chief Electoral Officer of the state Ajay Kumar Shukla said in a statement The commission has ordered re-polling at polling station number 311 -- Manikpur Handiya primary school -- where polling was held on Sunday, the statement said. The decision was taken after certain important documents went missing from the polling station after the conclusion of polling, it added.
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on Assembly elections 2022. Catch all the latest updates related to the campaigning, candidates, and much more here.