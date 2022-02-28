Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: 9% voting recorded in Manipur till 9:30 am; 173 candidates in fray for 38 seats

Assembly elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Polling is underway for the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur. Elections is being held in 38 constituencies spread across five districts with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. As many as 12,09,439 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from among 173 candidates, including 15 women, across 1,721 polling stations. The prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister and BJP candidate N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh. Of the 38 seats, 10 constituencies are in Imphal East, 13 in Imphal West, six each in Bishnupur and Churachandpur, and three in Kangpokpi district. Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal has said that out of the total 173 candidates, 39 have criminal antecedents.
Manipur polls: Voting will end at 4 PM and COVID-19 patients can vote between 3 PM and 4 PM.
Manipur polls: The voting for the remaining 22 seats in the 60-member House will take place in the second phase on March 5 while the counting of votes will be held on March 10.
The BJP had formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF), and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).
First phase Assembly elections underway in Manipur.
8.94% voting recorded till 9:30 am in the first phase of Manipur polls.
As many as 6,884 polling personnel have been deployed for the exercise. Arrangements for webcasting are in place and micro-observers have been deployed at sensitive polling stations. Photo Voter Slip has been discontinued as identity proof and voters are required to produce documents approved by the Election Commission of India such as EPIC card, Aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, driving license and PAN card.
Manipur polls: The BJP has fielded candidates in all the 38 seats, followed by Congress with 35 contestants, NPP with 27, JD (U) with 28, Shiv Sena with seven, RPI (Athawale) with six, LJP (Ram Vilas) with three, and Kuki National Assembly and Kuki People's Alliance with two each. Eighteen Independents are also in the fray.
Manipur polls: Of the 38 seats, 10 constituencies are in Imphal East, 13 in Imphal West, six each in Bishnupur and Churachandpur, and three in Kangpokpi district. Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal has said that out of the total 173 candidates, 39 have criminal antecedents.
Manipur polls: The prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister and BJP candidate N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh.
Manipur CM and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh casts his vote at Shrivan High School in Imphal.
Manipur polls: As many as 12,09,439 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from among 173 candidates, including 15 women, across 1,721 polling stations.
Polling is underway for the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur. Elections is being held in 38 constituencies spread across five districts with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on Assembly polls 2022. Manipur is voting today in the first phase of elections. Follow here for all the latest developments.