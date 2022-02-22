Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh today

Assembly elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The fourth phase of polling on February 23 will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur. Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat. Lakhimpur, which had hogged national news headlines after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence on October 3 will go to the polls in the fourth phase. Among the prominent candidates in this phase is state Law Minister Brijesh Pathak who is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. Pathak had won the Lucknow Central seat in 2017. Another minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from Lucknow East seat. The Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal, who had crossed over to the BJP from the Samajwadi Party, will face the electoral test in this phase. Rae Bareli, considered as a Congress bastion will also go to the polls in this phase, with BJP's Aditi Singh in the fray from Rae Bareli. She was earlier with the Congress.
Voter turnout nearly 72% in Punjab, lowest compared to last three assembly polls
A voter turnout of nearly 72 percent was recorded in Punjab where polling for 117 assembly seats was held on Sunday. According to data shared by the office of Punjab's chief electoral officer (CEO) on Monday evening, the final voter turnout was 71.95 percent in the state. This is the lowest voting percentage when compared to that observed in the three previous assembly elections. In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, the voting percentage was 77.40. The percentage in 2007 and 2012 was 75.45 and 78.20 respectively. In the 2002 elections, the voting percentage was 65.14.
WATCH VIDEO: Cong confident of forming government in Punjab, U'khand, Goa, says Priyanka Gandhi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has claimed there have been attempts to make the UP elections communal. Speaking exclusively to Network18's Pranshu Mishra, she lashed out at the opposition and also expressed confidence that Congress will form the government in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.
UP polls no ordinary elections, fight between development and goonda raj: Smriti Irani
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls was no ordinary elections and it was a fight between values and goonda raj'. Addressing a rally in support of party candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai, she attacked Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, saying, We have seen how a chief of a party was pushed on stage by his own son. Akhilesh Yadav was seen in a video purportedly pushing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on a stage during a power struggle within the party before the 2017 assembly elections. See the difference in values. On one side, senior SP leaders are pushed from stage and on the other, BJP's Harshvardhan Bajpai bows to his father, she said.
Goa TMC chief claims I-PAC abandoned party candidates after Assembly polls
Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Kiran Kandolkar has claimed that their political consultant I-PAC abandoned the party candidates after the state Assembly polls held last week. Talking to reporters, Kandolkar also said he was not quitting as TMC's Goa unit chief, but was upset with I-PAC head Prashant Kishor and his team. There have been speculations since some time about a rift between the TMC and I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), which had helped the Mamata Banerjee-led party during the West Bengal Assembly polls. The TMC contested the Goa Assembly elections in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Imphal, Manipur, and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh today.
