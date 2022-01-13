Assembly polls 2022 LIVE: BJP's CEC meets to finalise Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha election candidates; MLA exodus continues

Assembly elections 2022 LIVE:

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee met on Thursday to finalise the party's candidates for the seats which will go to the polls in the initial phases of the Uttar Pradesh elections starting from February 10.

Here are the live updates from the campaign trail in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur — that will go to the polls between February and March:

# BJP's Central Election Committee meets to finalise assembly candidates

The BJP's Central Election Committee met on Thursday to finalise the party's candidates for the seats which will go to the polls in the initial phases of the Uttar Pradesh elections starting from February 10. BJP president J P Nadda and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, all three of whom have contracted coronavirus, joined the meeting via video conferencing, while Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders besides those from Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, met physically.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also scheduled to join the meeting virtually.

As many as 58 and 55 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will face the polls on February 10 and February 14 respectively. The state is scheduled to have seven-phase polls. Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab assembly polls will also be held on February 14.

While the BJP is likely to drop a number of sitting MLAs to neutralise anti-incumbency at the local level, it may field Adityanath from Ayodhya. A five-term former Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, Adityanath is currently a member of the state's legislative council.

# Kejriwal a political tourist, his Punjab Model' a copycat one: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Hours after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal unveiled his party's "Punjab Model" of governance after the Feb 14 polls, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked him dubbing him a "political tourist" and his model a Copy-Cat Model".

"Political Tourist @Arvind Kejriwal who was absent in Punjab for the last 4.5 years claims to have a Punjab Model. AAP's campaign & agenda is a joke on the people of Punjab. A list of 10 pointers written by people sitting in Delhi with zero knowledge of Punjab can never be Punjab Model!, Sidhu tweeted.

Besides dubbing Kejriwal's post-poll governance template for Punjab as a "Copy-Cat Model", Sidhu went on to describe it also as I am very insecure Model, Liquor Mafia Model, Ticket for Money Model, I am very sorry Majithia Ji: the Cowardice Model, Writing free cheques model, Electricity to Ambani's Model and 450 jobs in five years Model.

# AAP gets ECI notice for 'breaching' model code during door-to-door campaigning

The Election Commission of India Wednesday issued a notice to the AAP for allegedly violating the model code of conduct as its leaders and workers approached people in groups of more than five for door-to-door campaigning. The poll panel issued the notice shortly after the Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched the door-to-door campaigning from the Kharar assembly segment. Kejriwal met residents, urging them to vote for his party on the February 14 state assembly polls.

# UP polls: Another OBC leader quits Adityanath cabinet, SP 'welcomes' him; 2 MLAs switch to BJP

In another jolt to the ruling BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan resigned Wednesday from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and appeared to be headed towards the Samajwadi Party. A day earlier, as BJP leaders brainstormed in Delhi on the UP assembly polls, Swami Prasad Maurya, also a prominent Other Backward Class leader, had quit the state cabinet. Three other BJP MLAs announced their resignation from the party, seemingly in Maurya's support. Yet another BJP MLA, Avtar Singh Bhadana, quit the party on Wednesday and is joining the Rashtriya Lok Dal, an SP ally.

But two Uttar Pradesh MLAs Naresh Saini from the Congress and Hari Om Yadav from the SP joined the BJP on Wednesday, a welcome development for the ruling party as it deals with the sudden defections from its ranks.

