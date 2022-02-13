Assembly elections 2022 LIVE updates | Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, other outsiders have come to loot Punjab, says Channi

UP polls: One party trying to stop SP from defeating BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

A party that has "deviated from the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar" is fighting the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with the sole purpose of stopping the SP from defeating the ruling BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday in a veiled attack on the BSP. Addressing a public meeting here, the Samajwadi Party chief said, all Samajwadis and Ambedkarites should join hands to bring about a change in Uttar Pradesh and protect the country's constitution. "Samajwadi Party is working to defeat the BJP, but one party intends to stop the SP," Yadav said without naming the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or any of its leaders. "The party has deviated from the ideals of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar and is contesting (polls) not to win, but to help the BJP retain power, he said.