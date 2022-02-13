Assembly elections 2022 LIVE updates | Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, other outsiders have come to loot Punjab, says Channi

Assembly elections 2022 Live Updates: Assembly elections 2022 are being held across five states—Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. While Uttar Pradesh went to the polls in the first phase of voting and recorded a voter turnout of 60 percent, voters in Uttarakhand, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the second phase of polls on February 14.
British had come to loot India, likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place, like it did to Mughals, British: Punjab CM Channi
UP polls: One party trying to stop SP from defeating BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav
A party that has "deviated from the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar" is fighting the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with the sole purpose of stopping the SP from defeating the ruling BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday in a veiled attack on the BSP. Addressing a public meeting here, the Samajwadi Party chief said, all Samajwadis and Ambedkarites should join hands to bring about a change in Uttar Pradesh and protect the country's constitution. "Samajwadi Party is working to defeat the BJP, but one party intends to stop the SP," Yadav said without naming the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) or any of its leaders. "The party has deviated from the ideals of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar and is contesting (polls) not to win, but to help the BJP retain power, he said.
Dynasts are sleepless after first round of voting: PM Modi at rally in UP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at opposition parties, saying after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh their dynasts are sleepless and unable to dream anymore. Addressing a rally in Kannauj, he said for such leaders the 'mantra' of democracy is "government of the family, by the family and for the family". Prime Minister Modi said the people of the state have realised that only the BJP government has the antidote for rioters and mafias. Kannauj, Farrukhabad and Auraiya for which Modi was addressing the rally would go to polls in the third phase on February 20.
Uttarakhand: PM Modi asks people not to let Congress's agenda of appeasement succeed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the people in Uttarakhand not to let the Congress's "agenda of appeasement" succeed when the state goes to polls on February 14. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand at Rudrapur on the last day of campaigning in the state, he asked voters to see these elections as an opportunity to wipe out the Congress which, he said, has already been rejected in a majority of states in the country. Terming Congress's plans to establish a Muslim university in Devbhoomi a part of its agenda of appeasement, he asked people if they will tolerate this insult to the land of Gods.
'Where is infighting in Congress': Navjot Singh Sidhu on Punjab CM face
Amid allegations of internal issues in the Congres over Punjab's chief ministerial candidate, party's state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Where is the internal infighting in Congress? Rahul Gandhi Ji has given a decision and we all have welcomed it. No one has any issue with the high command's decision."
Congress not even ready to consider India a nation: PM Modi at Uttarakhand rally
"India is one, this country is one...Congress says there is no nation. Congress is not even ready to consider India a nation (rashtra). BJP will secure the 'Devatava' (divinity) of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand.
Priyanka Gandhi attacks govt over migrant workers
"PM said that Congress helped them (migrant workers) and spread Corona across the nation by doing politics. They were walking on roads, no facilities for them. Would we've left them just like that?... Were we doing politics? We were doing our duty..." said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a rally in Uttarakhand's Khatima.
Those who don't know if they are Hindu or not are defining its meaning: Yogi's dig at Congress
"There's a competition in Congress to insult 'Hindu'. People who don't know if they are Hindu or not are now defining the meaning of it. Swami Vivekanand said, feel proud to call yourself Hindu. 'Hindu' isn't a communal word, it's our cultural identity," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said at a campaign rally in Uttarakhand.
BJP Chief JP Nadda campaigns in Punjab
Addressing a poll rally in Balachaur town of Punjab, BJP's national president JP Nadda said the state had 18 lakh scholarships in 2014 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased these to 31 lakhs. "In Punjab, about 1,517 new schools have been built, 6 Navodaya Vidyalayas were opened after 2014. A total of 14 sports centres were also built," he said.
AAP CM candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann holds roadshow
Punjab MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi rejoins BJP
Balwinder Singh Laddi, MLA of Hargovindpur in Punjab, rejoined BJP in presence of party general secretary Tarun Chug on Friday.
Laddi, who won the election on a Congress ticket, joined BJP on December 28. Then he went back to Congress on January 3 and again joined BJP on February 11.
BJP promises Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand
"Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in state. It'll enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment&help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state," state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Saturday.