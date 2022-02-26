Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: BJP will cross 300 seats-mark again, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Assembly elections 2022 live updates:

Uttar Pradesh’s 61 assembly seats across 12 districts will go to the polls in the fifth phase assembly elections on February 27. Campaigning for this round of polls ended on Friday evening.

A total of 692 candidates are in the fray for the fifth phase of polling and their fate will be decided by 2.24 crore voters. The districts going to the polls on Sunday include Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered as Congress bastions, Ayodhya, the epicentre of movement for the construction of Lord Ram temple too go to the polls on Sunday.

Political parties continued to campaign for the sixth phase of elections. At a rally, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, he was confident BJP will cross the mark of 300 seats once again.

Uttarakhand BJP asks Cong to apologise over 'fake' video

The BJP here on Saturday demanded from the Congress a public apology for making viral a "fake" video purportedly showing tampering of postal ballots. The video allegedly showed a man wearing a military uniform tampering with the postal ballots.

"The Kumaon regiment in an official reply to the Election Commission has said that the video is not from any of the army units in Pithoragarh district," Pradesh BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said in a statement here. The reply of the Kumaon regiment to the EC makes it clear that the Congress was insulting the armed forces by saying that the video was of some army unit, he said. Congress candidate from Didihat in Pithoragarh district had lodged a complaint with the police earlier suspecting that the video was of an army unit located in the constituency.

BJP Chief JP Nadda addresses rally in UP's Kushinagar

"Did goonism not end after Yogi became CM? Have the mafias not put behind bars?...We have decided that anti-terrorisms squad commandos will be constituted in Bahraich, Rampur, Meerut, Kanpur, Deogarh," BJP chief JP Nadda said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

Once again BJP will cross the mark of 300 seats: UP CM Yogi Adityanath