Assembly elections 2022: Here is a look at some interesting facts about the upcoming polls

Reserved constituencies: Reserved constituencies are constituencies in which seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Tribes based on the size of their population.

During Assembly elections, people vote for one representative in each constituency.

The election commission has hiked the poll expenditure limit for candidates due to the rise in cost inflation index and the size of the electorate.

Uttar Pradesh with 403 seats has more Assembly constituencies than the remaining four states.

The expenditure for state assembly elections held independently is completely borne by the state government.