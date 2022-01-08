Assembly Elections 2022 full schedule: Punjab votes on Feb 14, UP in 7 phases from Feb 10; result on March 10; check Goa, Uttarakhand Manipur poll dates

Assembly elections 2022 will be held in five states —Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur—in seven phases starting from February 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Voting for the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases, starting from the western part of the politically crucial state on February 10 and moving eastwards. Punjab (117 seats), Uttarakhand (70 seats) and Goa (40 seats) will have single-day voting on February 14, coinciding with the second phase of polls in UP.

Here’s the state-wise poll schedule for the 2022 assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in 58 assembly constituencies, covering 11 western districts, out of the 403 seats in the first phase on February 10.

The second phase to be held on February 14 will cover 55 seats, the third phase of voting will cover 59 seats on February 20, while the fourth phase polling will be for 60 constituencies on February 23.

The fifth phase on February 27 will also cover 60 seats, while 57 constituencies will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3 and the remaining 54 seats in the last and seventh phase on March 7.

Punjab

BJP and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress alliance is all set to give the incumbent Congress government a tough challenge in the northern state. There will be a single-phased election in Punjab on February 4.

Uttarkhand

The state, which saw two chief Ministers change in 2021, too will witness polling in a single phase on February 14.

Goa

The assembly poll in Goa will also be held in one phase on February 14.

Manipur

Voters in the north-eastern state will cast their ballots in two phases on February 23 and March 3.

Result

The votes polled across all 690 assembly constituencies will be counted on March 10 and the result will be announced subsequently.