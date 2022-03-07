BJP on pole in UP, Manipur; tight race in Uttarakhand, Goa; AAP ahead in Punjab

The multi-phased assembly elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur ended today (March 7, 2022) and all eyes are now set on the results that will be announced on March 10, 2022 (Thursday).

The poll pundits or pollsters in their assessment have given the BJP a comfortable victory in Uttar Pradesh with Yogi Aadityanath set to see the saffron flag fly high in Lucknow. The BJP is likely to emerge as the single largest party in Manipur as well.

The battlegrounds this election season seem to be in Goa and Uttarakhand with the Congress and the BJP set to battle it out in both these states and the indications seem to suggest a neck-to-neck fight.

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is set to wrestle the power from the incumbent Congress government.

Let's take a look at what the election pundits are suggesting for each state:

Starting with the favourite holiday destination for most Indians, Goa. Polls predict a tight fight in Goa as usual with Congress having a slight edge. According to Time Now VETO, the INC is projected to win 16 seats, BJP 14 and AAP just 4, while six seats are predicted to go to others. The Jan Ki Baat exit poll too predicted a close fight between the BJP and the Congress-led alliance. According to them, BJP is winning 13 to 19 seats in Goa.

From Goa, let's jump to the biggest of them all - Uttar Pradesh. Polls suggest that Yogi Aadityanath is set to return to power with a comfortable majority.

The Matrize-Poll results for Uttar Pradesh predict BJP to bag 262-277 seats, SP to bag 119-134 seats, BSP to bag 15 seats, and Congress to bag 3-8 seats. P-MARQ exit poll survey gives 240 seats to BJP, 140 seats to SP, 17 seats to BSP, 4 seats to Congress.

In the state of Punjab, anti-incumbency seems to have caught up with Congress. Exit polls suggest a landslide win for AAP , with the Congress a distant second.

The Axis My India's exit poll predicts a landslide victory for AAP with 76-90 seats, while Congress would be reduced to between 19 and 31 seats; the SAD-BSP alliance will bag 7-11 seats and the BJP-PLC combine will win just 1-4 seats.

In the eastern state of Manipur , exit polls suggest a BJP victory. The P-MARQ predicts BJP to emerge as the single largest party winning 27-31 seats out of total of 60 assembly seats. Congress is likely to be a distant second with a win on 11-17 seats.

For a ball-by-ball coverage of the exit poll announcements from all agencies, please click here