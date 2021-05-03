Assembly Election Results LIVE: Mamata Banerjee pulls off landslide for TMC in Bengal, loses her own Nandigram seat; Stalin leads DMK win in TN

TN CM Palaniswami greets DMK chief Stalin
AIADMK top leader and outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted DMK president M K Stalin who is set to assume office as the next Chief Minister, with the latter acknowledging that the role of opposition was key in democracy. "I convey my best wishes to Thiru M K Stalin who is going to assume office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said on his twitter handle. Thanking Palaniswami, Stalin said the AIADMK leader's "advice and cooperation" was required to make a better Tamil Nadu. "Democracy is about ruling and opposition parties being together. Let us uphold such a democracy," Stalin added.
"Will work closely with the new govt on a focused agenda": CII
Trade body Confederation of Indian Industry on Monday said it would work closely with the new government in Tamil Nadu on a focused agenda towards making "the State a leader in all spheres of development." The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has won the assembly polls for which the results were declared on Sunday by the Election Commission. "CII congratulates DMK President M K Stalin for winning the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections held in April 2021. This landmark victory has demonstrated the popular support of the people of Tamil Nadu," CII Southern region chairman, C K Ranganathan said.
Stalin to chair DMK MLAs meeting on Tuesday
The DMK on Monday announced convening a meeting of the party's newly elected MLAs on May 4 here, where party chief M K Stalin is likely to be elected their Legislature Party Leader. The DMK chief, who led his party to a comfortable win against the ruling AIADMK after a ten-year stint in the opposition, is now set to take over as Chief Minister. "The meeting of newly elected MLAs will be held under the leadership of party president Stalin at Kalaignar Arangam in Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) at 6 PM on May 4," its general secretary Duraimurugan said in a statement. All the newly elected legislators have to attend the meeting without fail, he added.
Didi stuns BJP, leads TMC to landslide victory
Belying all expectations, the TMC headed for a landslide victory in assembly elections, overcoming the might of the BJP after a bitter campaign that had turned into a virtual duel between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By evening the trends were clear. Banerjee's Trinamool Congress had won an absolute majority winning 202 seats and was leading in 11 more out of 292 constituencies which went to the polls with some 48 per cent of the votes counted so far. Polling was countermanded in two constituencies after candidates fell victim to a raging Covid-19 pandemic.
Lotus blooms again in Assam as BJP-led alliance registers comfortable win
The ruling BJP-led NDA retained its grip on Assam, bagging 74 of the 126 assembly constituencies that went to polls, while the opposition Congress-led Grand Alliance managed to clinch just 50 seats. The saffron party alone won 60 constituencies, the same as in 2016, while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) got nine, five less than what it did during the last polls, according to the Election Commission. The third member of the winning alliance, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), secured six seats, all of which were wrested from the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). The Congress won 29 seats, improving upon its previous score of 26, and its partner in the Grand Alliance, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), bagged 16, three more than what it had clinched in 2016. The BPF, which had quit the ruling coalition and joined the Grand Alliance, has four seats in its kitty.
A day after the Assembly election results 2021, welcome to the live coverage of the government formation process in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on all the latest updates and developments from these states.