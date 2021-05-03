Assembly Election Results LIVE: Mamata Banerjee pulls off landslide for TMC in Bengal, loses her own Nandigram seat; Stalin leads DMK win in TN

Lotus blooms again in Assam as BJP-led alliance registers comfortable win

The ruling BJP-led NDA retained its grip on Assam, bagging 74 of the 126 assembly constituencies that went to polls, while the opposition Congress-led Grand Alliance managed to clinch just 50 seats. The saffron party alone won 60 constituencies, the same as in 2016, while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) got nine, five less than what it did during the last polls, according to the Election Commission. The third member of the winning alliance, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), secured six seats, all of which were wrested from the Bodoland People's Front (BPF). The Congress won 29 seats, improving upon its previous score of 26, and its partner in the Grand Alliance, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), bagged 16, three more than what it had clinched in 2016. The BPF, which had quit the ruling coalition and joined the Grand Alliance, has four seats in its kitty.