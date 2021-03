Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE: BJP manifesto promises a job per family, CAA, social schemes for Bengal

It is a do-or-die, no-holds-barred fight between the two main Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu

The battle lines have been clearly drawn, alliances firmed up and seats allocated after a lot of haggling, as Tamil Nadu gets ready to elect a new government. The state goes to the polls on April 6, with four fronts in the fray. The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is seeking an unprecedented third term in office. The party has tied up with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a few other smaller parties. The DMK, on the other hand, is in alliance with the Congress (I), the two communist parties, the Indian Union Muslim League, Vaiko's MDMK and a few other parties.