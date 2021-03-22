  • SENSEX
Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE: BJP manifesto promises a job per family, CAA, social schemes for Bengal

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 22, 2021 11:18 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE: The BJP on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the West Bengal elections, promising to build a "Sonar Bangla" by providing employment, strengthening social security schemes and vowing to clear the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the first cabinet meeting of the new government. Releasing the "Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Potro" at EZCC in Salt Lake, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP will ensure the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme and the PM-Kisan programme in the state, besides giving at least one job per family. 

