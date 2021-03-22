Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE: BJP manifesto promises a job per family, CAA, social schemes for Bengal

It is a do-or-die, no-holds-barred fight between the two main Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu
The battle lines have been clearly drawn, alliances firmed up and seats allocated after a lot of haggling, as Tamil https://www.cnbctv18.com/views/it-is-a-do-or-die-no-holds-barred-fight-between-the-two-main-dravidian-parties-in-tamil-nadu-8669731.htm
Nadu gets ready to elect a new government. The state goes to the polls on April 6, with four fronts in the fray. The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is seeking an unprecedented third term in office. The party has tied up with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a few other smaller parties. The DMK, on the other hand, is in alliance with the Congress (I), the two communist parties, the Indian Union Muslim League, Vaiko’s MDMK and a few other parties. READ MORE
West Bengal's history of political violence
A look at the phenomena of violence and polls in the state famed for its cultured, educated gentry, connoisseurs of fine arts with refined tastes fondly identified as "Bhadralok". READ MORE
Kerala assembly polls: Indian Union Muslim League's first women candidate from Kozhikode South in 25 years focuses on women's safety
Noorbina Rasheed, IUML's first woman candidate for Assembly polls in 25 years, says ensuring women's safety will be her top priority if she is elected as an MLA from Kozhikode South. "Women's safety is my priority. They should feel safe in Kerala," she says.
Tamil Nadu polls: Transgender woman candidate promises to make Madurai model city
Bharathi Kannama, a transgender woman contesting TN Assembly polls, promises to make Madurai a model city, reports ANI. She is contesting from the New Generation People's Party, the news agency said. Bharathi had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from the Madurai constituency, while in the 2019 polls her nomiation got rejected. She holds a Doctorate in Sociology along with a Master of Arts degree in sociology, BA Economy and a diploma in Computer Engineering.
Be careful while raising issues, don't give BJP chance to polarise society: Khurshid to minorities
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said minority communities should be careful while raising issues and not give the BJP an opportunity to polarise the society. He also said that members of the Muslim community should try to connect with every section of the society. "We should be careful and watchful while raising our issues so that the BJP doesn't get a chance to polarise the society. We should also not be fearful in raising our issues. The Congress has always worked for the unity of the country but democracy today is under threat," Khurshid said.
Tamil Nadu polls: CPI(M) MP takes dig at Kamal Haasan
CPI(M) MP P R Natrajan on Sunday took a dig at Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) chief and film actor Kamal Hassan, saying by not criticising the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the BJP during his election campaign he was functioning like a 'B' team of the latter. Taking on Hassan, who had criticised DMK MLA N Karthik and himself for not doing anything for Coimbatore, the MP said instead of criticising the AIADMK and BJP, which heads the NDA government at the Centre, for lack of infrastructure, the actor was targeting the CPI(M) and DMK, which proved that he was the 'B' team of the BJP.
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee calls BJP manifesto 'jumla-laden manifesto'
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticised the promises, calling it a "jumla-laden manifesto". "A party that cannot find sufficient candidates for all 294 seats in Bengal is now faltering to find local leadership for such key events," he said, taking a dig at the BJP as Shah released the manifesto.
1 job per family, implementation of CAA, focus on social schemes in BJP manifesto for Bengal polls
The BJP on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the West Bengal elections, promising to build a "Sonar Bangla" by providing employment, strengthening social security schemes and vowing to clear the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the first cabinet meeting of the new government. Releasing the "Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Potro" at EZCC in Salt Lake, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP will ensure the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme and the PM-Kisan programme in the state, besides giving at least one job per family. Assuring to provide arrears of Rs 18,000 to 75 lakh farmers of the state under PM-Kisan, the BJP promised Rs 10,000 per year for them, if voted to power, with Rs 6,000 being contributed by the Centre and the rest by the state. The party also announced a Rs 5,000 crore intervention fund to assure farmers' economic security, besides accidental insurance worth Rs 3 lakh for small farmers and fishermen.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of assembly elections in five states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. Our team of journalists will keep you abreast with all the latest updates from the campaign trail in the five states. Stay tuned and happy reading.