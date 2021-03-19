Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam today

Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata's appeasement politics behind infiltration, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for pursuing ”appeasement and vote bank politics” which were responsible for infiltration. Addressing an election rally here in the tribal Jangalmahal region of the state, he alleged the ruling TMC never considered Dalits, backwards and adivasis its own, and these sections were the worst victims of cut money culture and ’Tolabaji’ (extortion) by the state’s ruling party. He also accused the Banerjee government of patronising underground Maoist rebels. ”The single-most important reason for infiltration is appeasement and vote bank politics being pursued by didi’s government,” he said.