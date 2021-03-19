  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam today

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 19, 2021 09:39 AM IST

event highlights

Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: The campaign for the assembly elections 2021 in the five states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry is in full swing. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Assam on Friday. He will interact with college students at Lahowal, Dibrugarh. He will then meet tea garden workers in Dinjoy Tea Estate in Chabua and have a public meeting in Tinsukia.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement