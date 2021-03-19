Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam today

Assam Polls: A total of 345 contestants, including four ministers and the deputy speaker, are in the fray for 39 constituencies going to polls in the second of the three-phased Assam Assembly elections on April 1. Altogether 649 nominations have been filed, out of which 30 of them were rejected and 33 withdrawn on the last date of withdrawal on Wednesday for the second phase, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer said.
Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata's appeasement politics behind infiltration, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for pursuing ”appeasement and vote bank politics” which were responsible for infiltration. Addressing an election rally here in the tribal Jangalmahal region of the state, he alleged the ruling TMC never considered Dalits, backwards and adivasis its own, and these sections were the worst victims of cut money culture and ’Tolabaji’ (extortion) by the state’s ruling party. He also accused the Banerjee government of patronising underground Maoist rebels. ”The single-most important reason for infiltration is appeasement and vote bank politics being pursued by didi’s government,” he said.
BJP announces 157 candidates for WB assembly polls, turncoats rewarded
The BJP on Thursday announced its list of 157 candidates for the last four phases of assembly election in West Bengal, rewarding around 22 turncoats and fielding party heavyweights Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha. The candidate list also features 17 Muslim faces, including women. The party is facing protests and resignations as many of its aspiring old-timers did not find their names in the list of candidates.
TMC delegation to meet EC today in Delhi
Trinamool Parliamentary delegation to meet Election Commission in Delhi today at 12noon to discuss important issues related to free and fair polling in Bengal. Saugata Roy, Yashwant Sinha, Md Nadimul Haque, Pratima Mondal and Mahua Moitra will be representing the Trinamool Congress.
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam today
The campaign for the assembly elections 2021 in the five states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry is in full swing. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Assam on Friday. He will interact with college students at Lahowal, Dibrugarh. He will then meet tea garden workers in Dinjoy Tea Estate in Chabua and have a public meeting in Tinsukia.