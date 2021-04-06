Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Polling underway; Actors Rajnikanth, Kamal Hasaan, DMK chief Stalin, Congress P Chidambaram among early voters in TN

West Bengal polls: Sector Officer has been suspended. It was a reserved EVM that has been removed from the election process. Severe action will be taken against all involved: Election Commission of India (ECI). EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader in Uluberia, West Bengal.

Tapan Sarkar, sector officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah district, went with Reserve EVM and slept at a relative’s house. This is a gross violation of EC’s instructions for which he has been suspended and charges will be framed for major punishment: EC