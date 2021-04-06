Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Polling underway; Actors Rajnikanth, Kamal Hasaan, DMK chief Stalin, Congress P Chidambaram among early voters in TN

Tamil Nadu: Voting turnout in Tamil Nadu till 9 am was 13.8 percent. Polling in 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu went underway at 7 am on Tuesday. A total of 3998 candidates including heavyweights like Chief Minister K Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan are in the fray.
Cast your votes, India is counting on you: Rahul Gandhi to voters
With polling taking place for assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to cast their vote, saying "India is counting on you". Polling is taking place for 31 seats in the third of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections, while 40 seats are at stake in the final and third phase of the assembly elections in Assam. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are voting on Tuesday in single-phase assembly elections. "Do cast your votes today- India is counting on you," Gandhi tweeted.
Assam elections: 12.83% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in 40 assembly seats where polling is underway for the last phase.
Kerala BJP President K Surendran and his family cast their votes in Modakkallur, Kozhikode
Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay comes on a bicycle to cast vote in Tamil Nadu. Several other prominent people in the state including Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth also cast their votes in the state.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote at a polling booth in Pinarayi. Polling is underway in Kerala for the 140 seats in a single phase election to the state assembly, amid heavy security.
West Bengal: BJP workers allege TMC of assaulting their workers at the polling station in Tarakeswar, Hooghly. Other reports from Hooghly said that ISF party workers have beaten up TMC booth agent and constantly giving them threat. Reports also alleged that central force is acting as a silent spectator.
West Bengal: BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas, Dipak Haldar alleged that TMC goons are not allowing people to cast their votes at booth no. 180, 143 Dagira Baduldanga in the constituency. He said that he has complained to the Election Commission officials.
6.35 percent voter turnout in Assam
Poll percentage in Assam till 8.30 am was reported at 6.35 percent, reports News18.com
West Bengal: TMC is accusing BJP party workers of creating ruckus and threatening TMC supporters in Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and Hoogly.
TMC MLA Saokat Molla: All allegations (by BJP) are false. When a party weakens, it gives baseless statements. It is they who facilitate hooliganism, they bring money & people from outside. Whatever they say is a lie. Voters in South 24 Parganas is with TMC & Mamata Banerjee.
Former Puducherry CM and Congress leader V.Narayanasamy casts his vote in Puducherry assembly elections
Kerala Elections: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala casts his vote at booth number 51A in Haripad
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan after casting his vote
"The next course of action is to educate people about this cash distribution, how disastrous it is for their lives and democracy. The money dolling out politicians put the blame on the people. This is a vicious circle and we are trying to make it virtuous."
The Sector Police attached to Sector Officer has also been directed to be suspended. The said EVM and VVPAT have been taken out of the stock and shall not be used in the polls: Election Commission of India
Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: I appeal to all to come out and cast their votes, says DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin who is contesting from the Chepauk assembly constituency
Tamil Nadu polls: I have been getting reports of high voter turnout from across the State. This vote is against the ruling party, said DMK President MK Stalin, in Chennai after casting his vote.
Puducherry Elections: NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy casts his vote at Govt Boys Middle School in Thilaspet.
Puducherry Elections: BJP Puducherry President and candidate from Lawspet constituency, V.Saminathan casts his vote
EVM Malfunction: 4 incidents reported in Kerala so far
There have been four reported incidents of EVM malfunction in Kerala so far. The incidents have been reported from Kannur, Thrissur, Trivandrum and Idukki. The problem has been resolved in Kannur.
Tamil NaduElections: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts vote in polling booth Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur, Sivaganga district.
"Our secular progressive alliance is all set for a landslide victory as people of Tamil Nadu want a change," he said.
Voting begins in Tamil Nadu: Actors Rajnikanth, Kamal Hassan cast vote in Chennai; Senior Congress leader P CHidambaram casts vote in Karaikadui
- Voting begins across the state
- Actors Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan cast their vote in Chennai
- P Chidambaram casts vote in Karaikadui
- 89,937 poll booths set up for single-phase poll
- 537 poll booths designated as 'critical'
- 10,813 poll booths designated as 'vulnerable'
- More women than men to vote in 2021 assembly polls
- 3.09 crore registered male voters, 3.19 crore male voters
- Over 7,000 voters belong to third gender
Assembly elections 2021: Will the BJP gain in Tamil Nadu and Kerala?
For long considered primarily a Hindi-heartland party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made significant inroads over the years into all parts of the country, including the NorthEast. It is in power in Karnataka. It is confident of winning the elections in West Bengal. However, Tamil Nadu and Kerala continue to be the final frontier for the BJP
as it hopes to make significant gains in the Assembly elections. Both Tamil Nadu and Kerala go to the polls on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2, after all the phases of elections in West Bengal and Assam are completed.