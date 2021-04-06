  • SENSEX
Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Polling underway; Actors Rajnikanth, Kamal Hasaan, DMK chief Stalin, Congress P Chidambaram among early voters in TN

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 06, 2021 09:06 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2021 Voting Live Updates: Polling in all four states and one Union Territory - West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry - is currently underway. The voting is being held for a total of 475 of the total 824 assembly constituencies across these states. While for West Bengal, the day marks the third in an eight-phase election, in Assam, it is the third and final phase of voting. For TN, Kerala and Puducherry it is a single-phase voting. The counting of votes is scheduled on May 2.
