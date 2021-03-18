  • SENSEX
10 things to know before the opening bell
Shares, dollar cheer US stimulus, bonds downcast
Oil falls a fifth day lower after US stockpile build
Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar in early trade

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Didi says 'khela hobe', BJP believes in 'vikas hobe', says PM Modi in Purulia

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 18, 2021 01:19 PM IST

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently holding an election rally in Purulia. PM Modi said in Purulia, "Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe....Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe."

