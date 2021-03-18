Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Didi says 'khela hobe', BJP believes in 'vikas hobe', says PM Modi in Purulia

"Police Commissioner is biased, bomb attack happened in Police's presence. If it was a counterattack, where's the proof? CCTV cameras were broken. When TMC people kill, there's no footage, but if BJP carries out a procession, there's footage," BJP MP Arjun Singh.
Purulia has been given an identity of being one of the most backward areas of India, says PM Modi
"These people have given Purulia a life riddled with water crisis. They have given Purulia, migration. They have given the poor of Purulia, discriminatory governance. They have given Purulia an identity of being one of the most backward areas of the country," says PM Narendra Modi.
Mar 18, 2021
12:36
TMC govt was busy in its 'khel' by leaving farming on its own, says PM Modi at Purulia rally
PM Modi: "First the Left govt & then TMC govt didn't let industries develop here. The kind of work that should've been done for irrigation, didn't take place. I know the problems faced in rearing livestock due to less water. TMC govt was busy in its 'khel' by leaving farming on its own."
Mar 18, 2021
12:30
PM Modi addresses BJP poll rally in Purulia
PM Narendra Modi: "This land is a witness to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's exile. This land has Sitakund. It is also said that when goddess Sita was thirsty, Lord Ram got water from the ground by hitting it with an arrow...It is an irony that Purulia faces water crisis today."
Mar 18, 2021
12:27
West Bengal: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Purulia where he will address a public rally shortly
Bengal polls: ISF fields candidates from across religions, castes
The ISF, led by Furfura Sharif's influential cleric Abbas Siddiqui, has fielded candidates cutting across religions and castes for the West Bengal assembly elections, in a bid to prove its secular credentials. The BJP and the Trinamool Congress have accused the newly floated political outfit of being a party playing the minority card. Of the 21 candidates the Indian Secular Front has so far announced as part of its share of seats in the alliance with the Left Front and the Congress, 10 are either Hindu or belong to Adivasi communities, while the rest are Muslims.
Mar 18, 2021
12:13
Newly formed AUDF makes Cong-AIUDF alliance lose sleep
A new minority-based party is the new ‘headache’ for Congress and their ally All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in a few constituencies before the Assam elections. Two disgruntled AIUDF ticket aspirants formed the new party that is now being criticised as a ‘confusing copy’ of AIUDF. The Assam United Democratic Front (AUDF) resonating with Moulana Badaruddin Ajmal led-AIUDF and its party symbol is a ‘Key’ – quite similar to AIUDF’s ‘Lock and Key’ representation. AUDF has announced candidates in two minority-dominated constituencies of central Assam. AUDF Party President Nurul Amin Choudhury will contest from Rupahihat seat and Secretary Motiur Rahman will contest from Batadrava seat in Nagaon District as independent candidates but with their party symbol of the ‘key’.
Mar 18, 2021
12:03
Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata appeals to Left supporters to vote for TMC to stop BJP
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday appealed to Left Front supporters not to vote for TMC candidates in order to defeat the divisive BJP in West Bengal. She thanked the Left minded people in the state for coming out with the ”no vote to BJP” campaign. Banerjee is facing one of the most difficult political challenges of her life. She is facing a stiff challenge from BJP in the coming state poll after helming West Bengal for a decade. It is imperative for the sake of the state to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal. I would like to thank my Left minded friends for coming out with the no vote to BJP campaign.
Mar 18, 2021
11:24
My name won't be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision says BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh
Mar 18, 2021
11:13
West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari registered an FIR at Marishda Police Station over the attack on party worker Buddhadeb Manna in Battala. He says, "Manna was attacked while he was leading a rally. Two persons who had orchestrated the incident must be arrested."
Mar 18, 2021
11:01
West Bengal: A BJP supporter gets lotus painted on his body, at Purulia, ahead of PM Modi's rally today
Yogi Adityanath: Ram is the Identity of India, says UP CM
Addressing an election rally at Hojai in central Assam, Yogi Adityanath said that since Ram is the symbol of the nation, people of all ages are chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with love and respect.
Mar 18, 2021
10:26
PM Modi to address rallies in Bengal, Assam
A day before addressing rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is a desire for a change in Bengal with the BJP's agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people. "Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, March 18. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP's agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people," he tweeted.