Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Yogi Adityanath holds rally in Bengal's Purulia; Movable assets of Panneerselvam goes up

Tamil Nadu polls: Movable assets of Panneerselvam goes up
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has declared total assets valued at Rs 61.19 lakh, up from the Rs 33.20 lakh in 2016, according to his election affidavit submitted as part of the nomination for the April 6 Assembly polls in the state. Panneerselvam, AIADMK Coordinator, is seeking a third term from Bodinayakkanur in Theni district. All of the assets were movable and he had no immovable assets in his name, which was the case in 2016 as well, Panneerselvam said. The assets included three four-wheelers and he declared his source of income as salary earned as deputy CM and from his wife's agricultural income. His liabilities were Rs 65,55,411 he owed to his wife. His wife's immovable assets were valued at Rs 4.57 crore while the immovable property was Rs 2.63 crore, he stated in his affidavit.
West Bengal Elections 2021: Swapan Dasgupta quits as Rajya Sabha MP; BJP fields him in Tarakeshwar assembly seat
Swapan Dasgupta tenders his resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP. His resignation has been sent to the Chairman of the House, it is yet to be accepted. BJP has fielded him as its candidate for Tarakeshwar seat in the upcoming West Bengal Elections 2021.
BSP to contest assembly polls in 3 states, UT on its own
BSP president Mayawati announced on Monday that the party would contest the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on its own, saying it had a "bitter experience" of aligning with other parties in the past. Mayawati also stated that her party would go alone in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election next year.
Congress manifesto promises to close liquor shops
Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri said, "500 youths will be given training in every district for government jobs. We will implement schemes for providing employment to the youth. We will also provide for tax exemption for startups and new entrepreneurs for at least 5 years." "After our government comes, we will take steps to close liquor shops. To protect intercaste marriages and prevent honour killings, a separate law will be passed. We will take all steps to abolish NEET exam," Azhagiri added.
Kerala polls: Congress MP Sudhakaran expresses displeasure over party's list
Two days after the Congress released its list of 86 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, senior party leader and MP K. Sudhakaran on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over the list, saying that he has lost both "hope" and "confidence". "I feel that the party's high command has been misled by the state leaders. Those who are responsible include Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and AICC General Secretary K.C.Venugopal," said Sudhakaran, the Lok Sabha Member from Kannur. Taking a dig at Venugopal, Sudhakaran alleged that the AICC General Secretary has played truant and sneaked in candidates in the name of having party's high command support. "Never before such a thing has happened, when the local leadership and the district committee was not taken into confidence while naming the candidates. No opinion was sought from us," added the Congress MP.
Here's a look at the key dates ahead of the first phase of Assam assembly polls 2021
The last date of filing of nominations for the third phase is March 19, scrutiny is on March 20 and the last date for withdrawal on March 22. There are 267 contestants in the fray for the first phase of elections to 47 constituencies to be held on March 27.
AIADMK's poll manifesto 'Xerox' of DMK manifesto: Stalin
Dubbing AIADMK's poll manifesto as a 'xerox' of the one released by his party, DMK president M K Stalin on Monday claimed that the ruling dispensation was on its way out after the April 6 assembly election. Stalin, who addressed an election rally at Tiruvarur, the native place of his father M Karunanidhi, on an emotional note, recalled the Dravidian stalwart's spectacular victory in the 1989 elections and said the coming polls would see the return of the DMK after a decade.
Assam Election: Nomination papers of 28 candidates of second phase rejected during scrutiny
The nomination papers of 28 of the total 408 candidates for the second phase of Assam assembly polls have been rejected during scrutiny, a spokesperson of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday. Altogether 408 candidates had filed their nominations for the 39 constituencies going to polls on April one and 28 of these were rejected during scrutiny on Monday, the spokesperson said. The last date of withdrawal for the second phase is March 17.
Shah slams Cong's talks of secularism with AIDUF barb in Assam
Hitting out at the Congress over its poll alliance with the AIUDF in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the party is "shamelessly" talking of secularism and culture preservation even as it has Badruddin Ajmal's outfit "seated on its lap". Shah, who launched the BJP's social media campaign 'Selfie with development' here, said the party will bank on five pillars to fight the state polls -- 'Suraksha aur Samman' (protection and respect), 'Samriddhi aur Judao' (prosperity and connection), 'Sanskriti aur Sabhyata' (culture and civilisation), 'Shanti aur Samvad' (peace and dialogue) and 'Swanirbharta aur Atmanirbharta' (Self-reliance). "Assam elections will not just ensure that the BJP stays in power, but will also guarantee preservation of the state's culture, traditions and civilisation," he stated.
JP Nadda in Bengal to launch Babsaheb Yatra
BJP national president J P Nadda will launch the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Yatra from Kotulpur. The yatra will also honour tall SC leaders like Thakur Panchanan Barma and Harichand Thakur and will cover 18 districts and 157 assembly constituencies in all.
MK Stalin declares Rs 4.94 crore movable assets
DMK President M K Stalin has declared movable assets of a little over Rs 4.94 crore as part of his nomination papers filed for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Monday. His immovable assets of land and residential buildings were valued at Rs 2.24 crore. His wife's movable assets stood at Rs 30,52,854. The DMK chief had no vehicle in his name while his wife possessed Rs 24.77 lakh worth old gold jewels, the affidavit said.
Assembly elections: Twitter announces initiatives to tackle polls-related misinformation
Ahead of assembly elections, Twitter on Monday announced a slew of initiatives in a bid to protect public conversation and tackle poll-related misinformation. Announcing the multilingual initiatives, the microblogging platform pledged its commitment to "facilitating meaningful political debate, driving civic participation during elections", in real-time. "With the #AssemblyElections2021 taking place in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, Twitter announced a series of initiatives focussed on encouraging informed and healthy conversations between candidates, political parties, citizens, media, and society," it said in a statement.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the assembly elections 2021 in the five key battleground states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Our team of journalists will keep you updated on major developments, announcements and action from the campaign trail.